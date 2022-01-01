M.seddik AYARI (CEDRIC)

Marketing | Paris (75000)2014 - 2017Created and coordinated a new pillar in B2B - Customer Experience;
Switched from CATI to CAWI & redesigned the team's activity with proactive focus - outbound calls for onboarding customers, turn detractors into promoters; customers with low FTR, customers with repeated incidents etc. (all touch points for after sales).
Raised the customer experience awareness inside B2B department; NPS increase & customer value correlation:
Implemented proactive & reactive customer communication; Decreased no. of calls in Call Center when outages/ service issues - Defined contact strategy for Call Center & Account Managers; improved Call Center efficiency/ KPIs by redesign the split on customer segments correlated with levels of support
Collaborated with Base & Channel Management for upsell/cross sell & CLV projects
Le Café Cerise
- Owner/Operator
Toulouse (31000)2013 - 2018Creation of menu (items, pricing, menu template...)
Exhibit thorough knowledge of foods, beverages, supervisory duties, service techniques, and guest interactions
Manage restaurant operations to ensure compliance with concept and health & safety standards
Ensure KPI’s are acceptable
Improvement axes for the CX
Handle all customer complains and set a Loyalty Program process
Commercial | Paris (75000)2012 - 2014Coordinated B2C Customer Experience department; coaching and feedback sessions
Developed the instruments needed for the survey activity: created surveys and developed reports
Analyzed the data from the surveys and shared the results inside the company.
Collaborated with Call Center, Retail & Operations on the insights and identified gaps; Implemented and coordinated new processes/ projects for improving the customer satisfaction; follow up process in order to ensure that projects are on track and results are improved
Commercial | Paris (75000)2010 - 2012Monitored the outsourced Call Center department in order to achieve the targets: Call Center KPIs monitoring
Quality checks, calls calibration; feedback/ coaching/ training for Call Center agents
Identified and implemented new actions/ projects for improving the agents and team leader activity - Identified the training needs for Call Center and Retail Shops and developed lesson plans for training sessions
Organized, delivered and follow-up training programs (trainings: on boarding, communication skills, sales, tools trainings)