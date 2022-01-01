Menu

M.seddik AYARI (CEDRIC)

  • Bouygues Telecom
  • Head of Department Mobile VAS Networks

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Telecom - Head of Department Mobile VAS Networks

    Marketing | Paris (75000) 2017 - 2018 Team leader for the implementation of new GSM VASs: SMS, MMS, VMS, GPRS, Roaming for Prepaid, Location Based Services, RBT

    Head of the working group for 3G/UMTS implementation (CS/PS Core & VAS)

    In charge of the compliance for the quality assurance plan.
    Track the technology trends in GSM and 3G, Participation in international conferences on new GSM features: G/UMTS, IMS, SDP, Push to Talk

    Development & Implementation of various strategic projects: CAMEL (Protocol Standardization between Intelligent Network protocols and network nodes), Roaming In&Out for prepaid customers; Billing Projects for Prepaids (SMS, MMS, Wap content service, GPRS, ..), Recharge & Billing via ATM, SMS, USSD, & POS

  • Bouygues Telecom - Senior CX Entreprises Manager

    Marketing | Paris (75000) 2014 - 2017 Created and coordinated a new pillar in B2B - Customer Experience;

    Switched from CATI to CAWI & redesigned the team's activity with proactive focus - outbound calls for onboarding customers, turn detractors into promoters; customers with low FTR, customers with repeated incidents etc. (all touch points for after sales).

    Raised the customer experience awareness inside B2B department; NPS increase & customer value correlation:

    Implemented proactive & reactive customer communication; Decreased no. of calls in Call Center when outages/ service issues - Defined contact strategy for Call Center & Account Managers; improved Call Center efficiency/ KPIs by redesign the split on customer segments correlated with levels of support

    Collaborated with Base & Channel Management for upsell/cross sell & CLV projects

  • Le Café Cerise - Owner/Operator

    Toulouse (31000) 2013 - 2018 Creation of menu (items, pricing, menu template...)

    Exhibit thorough knowledge of foods, beverages, supervisory duties, service techniques, and guest interactions
    Manage restaurant operations to ensure compliance with concept and health & safety standards

    Ensure KPI’s are acceptable

    Improvement axes for the CX

    Handle all customer complains and set a Loyalty Program process

  • Bouygues Telecom - Customer Experience Coordinator

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2012 - 2014 Coordinated B2C Customer Experience department; coaching and feedback sessions

    Developed the instruments needed for the survey activity: created surveys and developed reports

    Analyzed the data from the surveys and shared the results inside the company.

    Collaborated with Call Center, Retail & Operations on the insights and identified gaps; Implemented and coordinated new processes/ projects for improving the customer satisfaction; follow up process in order to ensure that projects are on track and results are improved

  • Bouygues Telecom - Customer Service Call Center Supervisor

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2010 - 2012 Monitored the outsourced Call Center department in order to achieve the targets: Call Center KPIs monitoring

    Quality checks, calls calibration; feedback/ coaching/ training for Call Center agents

    Identified and implemented new actions/ projects for improving the agents and team leader activity - Identified the training needs for Call Center and Retail Shops and developed lesson plans for training sessions

    Organized, delivered and follow-up training programs (trainings: on boarding, communication skills, sales, tools trainings)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :