Menu

Madjid KAHLOUCHE

  • ETRHB haddad Spa
  • Coordinateur et Reponsable Technique du Projet

ALGER

En résumé

Im Madjid KAHLOUCHE 34 years old; I work for the etrhb haddad spa group as manager and technical coordinate of the Relizane cement plant project with a capacity of 2 * 6000 t / d of Clincker.

My skills are generally good knowledge of mechanics; also project coordination, Organizational skills, Effectiveness in communicating with one's work environment, clients or suppliers, Sense of observation, analysis and synthesis and Strong adaptability.

also I have a good experience on the technical drawing and the design and mechanical calculations knowing that I worked in a French box which made test benches and drawing of the nuclear environment, and trainings within this company

Entreprises

  • ETRHB haddad Spa - Coordinateur et Reponsable Technique du Projet

    Technique | ALGER 2017 - 2022 Ø Coordonner toutes les taches du projet en EPC (Engineering, Procurement et Construction).
    Ø Coordonner avec l’organisme national de contrôle technique de construction sur les approbations des
    dossiers d’exécutions et les visites de control sur chantier.
    Ø Etablissement et présentation des rapports d’état d’avancement du projet (mensuel et hebdomadaire).
    Ø Assister le directeur de projet dans les différentes réunions techniques hebdomadaires.
    Ø Assurer la coordination du projet et la gestion de tous les aspects de la mise en œuvre, selon le planning.
    Ø Veiller à la bonne exécution de toutes les taches de coordination.
    Ø Gestion documentaire technique.

  • Centre D'etudes Et De Recherche Pour Les Techniques Industrielles Appliquees - Certia - Concepteur des Systèmes Mécanique et Chargè d'Affaires

    Technique | Noisy-le-Grand (93160) 2012 - 2017 chargé d'Affaire :
    Ø Suivi et gestion des projets de réalisation de banc d’essais.
    Ø Préparation des avant-projets Banc d’essais (conception, études, chiffrage…)
    Ø Préparation des offres techniques Banc d’essais
    Ø Interface unique auprès du client.

    comme Concepteur et Dessinateur :

    Ø Modélisation d’environnements industriels.
    Ø Etude géométrique de pièces usées ou dégradées sur les environnements nucléaires.
    Ø Calcul dans le domaine des outillages de maintenance.


    Ø Conception de maquettes à l’échelle 1 d’équipements et environnements présents en centrale.
    Ø Etude du cahier des charges conception CAO.
    Ø Réalisation de plans de détails et de notices d’utilisation.
    ØCalculs de structures éventuelles par éléments finis sous Solidworks.
    ØAide logistique au colisage (ALC) et structure d’accueil des applications de maintenance :
    · Traitement de données issues de scan 3D ou relevés topographiques de locaux industriels
    et extérieur des sites pour le déploiement d’ALC (Aide logistique au colisage) et la
    réalisation de plans 2D sous Real WORKS / Solidworks.
    ØEtude et modélisation de tuyauteries /rétro-ingénierie :
    · repérage d’équipements hydrauliques et calcul de volumique d’un circuit à partir de vue
    3D dans le cadre d’épreuve hydraulique Real WORKS / Solidworks/ Smap 3D.
    ØVérificateur de consolidation (bâtiment réacteur Saint Laurent).
    ØRédaction des guides d’utilisation (CloudCompare, SolidWorks option 3D scanner).

Formations

  • Universitè M'hamed Bougera EX-INGM

    boumerdes 2004 - 2011 ingénieur d'état en Génie Mécanique Option Construction Mécanique

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :