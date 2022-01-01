Im Madjid KAHLOUCHE 34 years old; I work for the etrhb haddad spa group as manager and technical coordinate of the Relizane cement plant project with a capacity of 2 * 6000 t / d of Clincker.



My skills are generally good knowledge of mechanics; also project coordination, Organizational skills, Effectiveness in communicating with one's work environment, clients or suppliers, Sense of observation, analysis and synthesis and Strong adaptability.



also I have a good experience on the technical drawing and the design and mechanical calculations knowing that I worked in a French box which made test benches and drawing of the nuclear environment, and trainings within this company