Mahsa DEHGHAN

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Entreprises
EHESP - Ecole des hautes études en santé publique
- Research engineer
Rennes cedex2016 - 2016
AXA en France
- Emerging Risks Analyst
Nanterre 2015 - 2015Thesis : Emerging risks within an insurance company
Main Missions:
- Monitoring main emerging risks ;
- Analysing risks impacts on insurance business and potential innovations in insurance sector including Medical risks (immunology, personalized health, biomarkers), Environmental risks (Collapse of oceanic ecosystems), Technological risks (connected devices) and Socio-Political risks ;
- Internal communication to improve staff awareness of risks by newsletters editing ;
- Draft and support the implementation of the Emerging Risk framework in AXA's entities worldwide ;
- Participation in workshops with various projects (Driverless cars, Personnalized Health, Blockchain)
INERIS
- Assistant Environmental Scientist
Verneuil-en-Halatte2014 - 2014Thesis: Qualitative human health risk assessment applied to a biomass combustion plant and an anaerobic digestion plant.
Missions:
- Identification of necessary steps for qualitative health risk assessment according to INERIS process
- Application to a biomass combustion plant based on atmospheric pollutants dispersion modelling (ADMS 5)
Centre de Tabacologie
- Interviewer within a Stop Smoking Service (Dr Anne-Laurence Le Faou)
2013 - 2013Implementation of a satisfaction survey submitted to health care communities (nurses, doctors, nutritionists…)
Missions:
- Questionnaire edition
- Management and analysis of answers
Nestlé
- Trainee in the Finance Department
Marne La Vallée Cedex 22012 - 2012Target: Development of financial controlling skills
Missions:
- Data collection for analysis
- Highlight avoidable expenses of the Nestlé Compagny in IRAN and offer solutions to reduce them
Institut Pasteur de Téhéran
- Trainee
2011 - 2011Target: Discovery of analytical laboratory technics used in different areas: Parasitology, Bacteriology, Mycology and Immunology