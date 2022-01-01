Menu

Mahsa DEHGHAN

Rennes cedex

Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ParisLe résultat du brevet à Paris Le résultat du BTS à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook

Entreprises

  • EHESP - Ecole des hautes études en santé publique - Research engineer

    Rennes cedex 2016 - 2016

  • AXA en France - Emerging Risks Analyst

    Nanterre 2015 - 2015 Thesis : Emerging risks within an insurance company

    Main Missions:
    - Monitoring main emerging risks ;
    - Analysing risks impacts on insurance business and potential innovations in insurance sector including Medical risks (immunology, personalized health, biomarkers), Environmental risks (Collapse of oceanic ecosystems), Technological risks (connected devices) and Socio-Political risks ;
    - Internal communication to improve staff awareness of risks by newsletters editing ;
    - Draft and support the implementation of the Emerging Risk framework in AXA's entities worldwide ;
    - Participation in workshops with various projects (Driverless cars, Personnalized Health, Blockchain)

  • INERIS - Assistant Environmental Scientist

    Verneuil-en-Halatte 2014 - 2014 Thesis: Qualitative human health risk assessment applied to a biomass combustion plant and an anaerobic digestion plant.

    Missions:
    - Identification of necessary steps for qualitative health risk assessment according to INERIS process
    - Application to a biomass combustion plant based on atmospheric pollutants dispersion modelling (ADMS 5)

  • Centre de Tabacologie - Interviewer within a Stop Smoking Service (Dr Anne-Laurence Le Faou)

    2013 - 2013 Implementation of a satisfaction survey submitted to health care communities (nurses, doctors, nutritionists…)

    Missions:
    - Questionnaire edition
    - Management and analysis of answers
    https://cdtnet.spim.jussieu.fr/apropos.action

  • Nestlé - Trainee in the Finance Department

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2012 - 2012 Target: Development of financial controlling skills
    Missions:
    - Data collection for analysis
    - Highlight avoidable expenses of the Nestlé Compagny in IRAN and offer solutions to reduce them

  • Institut Pasteur de Téhéran - Trainee

    2011 - 2011 Target: Discovery of analytical laboratory technics used in different areas: Parasitology, Bacteriology, Mycology and Immunology

  • Kuehne + Nagel DSIA - Intérimaire

    Ferrieres en Brie 2009 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :