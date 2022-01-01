Maja CAPLETTE

Dedicated Product Management and Marketing Strategy professional in the Internet services sector, I bring strong operational experience and a real passion for making things happen.



Naturally collaborative with cross-functional skills, I break through organisational silos to help shape and promote innovation in processes, product development and collaboration as needed. I enjoy the process of uncovering what constitutes value for their customer and to create a truly compelling value proposition that a prospective customer will recognize and respond to.



In addition, my key competences cover:



- Strong problem solving skills and proven experience of building strong relationships and managing expectations across a wide stakeholder audience. Comfortable with combining high-level and hands-on work. Not afraid to do things differently.



- Business case modeling / analytics in support of evaluating market opportunity and development of new commercial models as well as evaluating capital investments, assessing business benefits, risks and cost of project implementation.



- Adept at managing web based software products, including agile development methodologies



Fluent in French, English and Polish, I have lived and worked in UK, France, Singapore and Australia for the past 10 years.



Mes compétences :

Business planning

Marketing stratégique