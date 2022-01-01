Menu

Maja CAPLETTE

PARIS

En résumé

Dedicated Product Management and Marketing Strategy professional in the Internet services sector, I bring strong operational experience and a real passion for making things happen.

Naturally collaborative with cross-functional skills, I break through organisational silos to help shape and promote innovation in processes, product development and collaboration as needed. I enjoy the process of uncovering what constitutes value for their customer and to create a truly compelling value proposition that a prospective customer will recognize and respond to.

In addition, my key competences cover:

- Strong problem solving skills and proven experience of building strong relationships and managing expectations across a wide stakeholder audience. Comfortable with combining high-level and hands-on work. Not afraid to do things differently.

- Business case modeling / analytics in support of evaluating market opportunity and development of new commercial models as well as evaluating capital investments, assessing business benefits, risks and cost of project implementation.

- Adept at managing web based software products, including agile development methodologies

Fluent in French, English and Polish, I have lived and worked in UK, France, Singapore and Australia for the past 10 years.

Mes compétences :
Business planning
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • Le Camping, Startup Accelerator - Lean Start-up Mentor

    2013 - maintenant

  • Video Recruit - Directeur du business développement

    2013 - maintenant

  • EuNetworks - Responsable Marketing Produit

    2012 - 2013 - Analyse stratégique du marché et de l’écosystème afin de détecter les besoins du marché (entreprises)
    - Définition la stratégie de l’offre, positionnement et segmentation d'une suite des produits
    - Création des messages autour du produit et rédaction des collatéraux (fiche produit, livre blanc, présentations commerciales, web, vidéos, emailing)

  • Product and Marketing consultant - Product Marketing Manager

    2011 - 2012

  • Cartier Women Initiative - Mentor, Business Plan

    2011 - 2012 - Membre du jury de présélection et coach business plan pour un entrepreneur finaliste 2011

  • Level 3 Communications - Chef de produit

    Nanterre 2006 - 2010 - Responsable de marketing et développement commercial
    d'un réseau paneuropéen de transit IP de 100 M$ de chiffre d’affaire annuel
    - Gestion d’équipes pluridisciplinaires couvrant des pays en Europe, Asie et aux Etats-Unis
    - Relation client et encadrement de équipes commerciales
    - Gestion de projet et productivité interne

  • Learndirect.co.uk - Coordinateur / formateur

    2005 - 2006 - Délivrance de formations de qualité
    - Planification et mise en œuvre de l’administration et de la communication
    - inscriptions, examens, rapports d’avancement et comptes-rendus automatisés pour un groupe de 230 étudiants de toutes nationalités

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Assistant au Director Produit, Mobile Multimedia Messaging Services

    Paris 2004 - 2004 - Assistance au directeur produit pour le lancement de produits de messagerie multimédia de nouvelle génération

Formations

Réseau