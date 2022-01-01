Menu

Majd LOUMANY

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Private banking
Steel
Cement
Banque privée
Ciment
Acier
Direction générale
Coaching
Africa
Afrique
Sales
Direction commerciale
Stratégie
Management
Strategy
Business development

Entreprises

  • TOUAX (industrial building designer) - Africa - Directeur Développement et Export Afrique

    2014 - maintenant Africa (Ivory Coast, Senegal, Cameroon, Gabon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, ...)

    Touax developped a unique prefabricated building solution for all your projects. Easy to set up and to relocate, it gives you the best experience in pre-built building : living camps, schools, construction site, hospitals, ... More informations at m.loumany@touax.com

  • CIMAF (Cement factory) - Cameroon - CEO - Directeur Général

    2013 - 2014 Workforce : 75 people
    Production capacity : 500.000 metric tons

  • GILMARFER (steel service center) - Morocco - Deputy CEO - Directeur Général Adjoint

    2007 - 2013 Steel service center (importer, wholesaler)
    Workforce : 86 people.
    Turnover : 18 M. €

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 2000 - 2000

Réseau