Majd LOUMANY

CIMAF (Cement factory) - Cameroon
- CEO - Directeur Général
2013 - 2014Workforce : 75 people
Production capacity : 500.000 metric tons
GILMARFER (steel service center) - Morocco
- Deputy CEO - Directeur Général Adjoint
2007 - 2013Steel service center (importer, wholesaler)
Workforce : 86 people.
Turnover : 18 M. €