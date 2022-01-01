Menu

Makhlouf DJEBBAR

ALGER

En résumé

Twenty Four (24) years experience in oil & gas industries. Experience includes engineering design, feasibility studies, and equipment selection, leading Proposals Preparation, project management.
I have gained a broad range of skills through my experience with multinational company. I occupied different positions as Manager. I Have Good knowledge on Project Management, Engineering Management and Proposals Management

Mes compétences :
Hydrocarbons
Feasibility Studies
Project Management
Petrochemicals
Gathering Systems
Exports
equipment selection
design
conceptual design
Procurement
Operations and Maintenance
LPG
HYSYS
HBNS Project Oil Field Development
Gas Injection
Engineering, Procurement and Construction
Distribution Centres
ASPEN

Entreprises

  • invensys systeme algerie - Proposal Manager

    2010 - 2016 Responsible for the management of Proposals on a medium to large scale project ensures
    that proposal activities support the selling effort consistent with the company strategic
    plan and business goals. Participate, whenever possible, in phases of the proposal
    process from decision to pursue until submitting the technical and commercial offer to
    sales. Supporting the sales force in opportunity development/assessment with
    Customers; identify with Application Engineering Team the best solutions to meet
    Customers requirement.

  • Invensys - Proposal Manager

    Cergy 2010 - 2016 Responsible for the management of Proposals on a medium to large scale project ensures that proposal activities support the selling effort consistent with the company strategic plan and business goals. Participate, whenever possible, in phases of the proposal process from decision to pursue until submitting the technical and commercial offer to sales. Supporting the sales force in opportunity development/assessment with Customers; identify with Application Engineering Team the best solutions to meet Customers requirement.

  • EPCM - Freelance Consultant

    2008 - 2010 Consultant in Engineering and Proposals Management; working with National and foreigner companies since March 2008.

  • Brown & Root - Condor - Division Proposal Manager

    2003 - 2007 Responsible for the management of Proposals on a medium to large scale project

    Manages assigned Proposal Department and ensures that proposal activities support the selling effort consistent with the company strategic plan and business goals. Participate, whenever possible, in phases of the proposal process from decision to pursue until submitting the technical and commercial offer to sales. For all major proposals, attend major proposal reviews. Approve all proposal plans. Maintain high quality information to support Bid activities. Supporting the sales force in opportunity development/assessment with Customers; identify with Application Engineering Team the best solutions to meet Customers requirement.

  • Brown & Root - Condor - Project Manager

    1999 - 2003 1-Furfural Recovery Section Project, NAFTEC,
    Performed study for analyzing operating problems and recommending solution for the extract section of furfural recovery for the aromatic extraction unit. The scope of work was to solve the problems resulting in fouling of the exchangers, flooding of the towers and loss of valuable solvent. Performed work was to review the arrangement of heat exchangers, the design of heat exchangers with severe fouling, simulation the design and current operating conditions using PROII, examination the equipment design, lines sizing and pressure drop, prepared of PFD and new equipment data sheets and sizing two (02) ejectors.

    2-Revamping and Increasing the production of the VCM and PVC Units, ENIP, .

    Performed conceptual design. The scope of work was to perform the simulation of the plant under different flowrates and identify potential bottlenecks and recommend alternate treatment schemes using a new technology as Geon and combined technology “Mitsui-Geon” and to determine process equipment and estimate the investment cost. Perform process simulation using PRO II, determined equipment sizes, examination the equipment design and prepared of data sheet and process flow diagram.

  • Brown & Root - Condor - Project Engineer

    1995 - 1998 1-TFT Gas Field Development Project, SONATRACH, TFT,

    Performed detailed engineering, procurement and construction for TFT Gas field. A Gas treatment plant a capacity of 20 MNM3 per day comprising mainly.
    One compression station
    A Storage, Metering and Product Delivery System, gathering system, export line.
    The utilities required to operate the plant, such as fuel gas, crude hot oil, fire, air instrument, air service, water, inert gas and drains

    2-HBNS Project Oil Field Development, Sonatrach, Hassi Berkine,

    Performed detailed engineering, procurement, and construction for HBNS Oil field; A Plant has three Oil stabilizations units of capacity of 75 000 Barrels per day each.
    Compression station, gas injection, water injection
    A Storage, Metering and Product Delivery System, gathering system, export line.
    The utilities required to operate the plant, such as fuel gas, crude hot oil, fire, air instrument, air service, water, inert gas and drains

  • Brown & Root - Condor - Process Engineer

    1993 - 1995 Condensate Distillation Unit Project, Naftec, Arzew,

    Performed feasibility study of 5 MM TPY Condensate Topping Unit with a treated on the jet fuel product, a gas plant and the necessary utility systems. The scope of the study was to determine process equipment, utility equipment, storage requirements and OSBL pipelines and to estimate the investment. Performed process simulation using Process and PROII and prepared of PFD and major equipment data sheets.

    2-Performed feasibility study, detailed engineering including Process simulation using different simulator as Aspen, PRO II, HYSYS. Determined process equipment sizing and prepared data sheets, utility equipment, storage requirements and estimated the investment cost.

  • Naftal Co - Deputy Manager of hydrocarbon distribution center

    1988 - 1993 Responsible for all the hydrocarbon storage facilities. We were the main supplier to Algiers and neighborhoods cities. The main tasks are to make a provision in order to get a stability of the market and make profit. Follow up the extension and up grade the existing facilities. Follow up all hydrocarbon blending operations.

Formations

  • Institut National Des Hydrocarbures Et De La Chimie (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1983 - 1988

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel