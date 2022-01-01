Makhlouf DJEBBAR

-
Invensys
- Proposal Manager
Cergy
2010 - 2016
Responsible for the management of Proposals on a medium to large scale project ensures that proposal activities support the selling effort consistent with the company strategic plan and business goals. Participate, whenever possible, in phases of the proposal process from decision to pursue until submitting the technical and commercial offer to sales. Supporting the sales force in opportunity development/assessment with Customers; identify with Application Engineering Team the best solutions to meet Customers requirement.
-
EPCM
- Freelance Consultant
2008 - 2010
Consultant in Engineering and Proposals Management; working with National and foreigner companies since March 2008.
-
Brown & Root - Condor
- Division Proposal Manager
2003 - 2007
Responsible for the management of Proposals on a medium to large scale project
Manages assigned Proposal Department and ensures that proposal activities support the selling effort consistent with the company strategic plan and business goals. Participate, whenever possible, in phases of the proposal process from decision to pursue until submitting the technical and commercial offer to sales. For all major proposals, attend major proposal reviews. Approve all proposal plans. Maintain high quality information to support Bid activities. Supporting the sales force in opportunity development/assessment with Customers; identify with Application Engineering Team the best solutions to meet Customers requirement.
-
Brown & Root - Condor
- Project Manager
1999 - 2003
1-Furfural Recovery Section Project, NAFTEC,
Performed study for analyzing operating problems and recommending solution for the extract section of furfural recovery for the aromatic extraction unit. The scope of work was to solve the problems resulting in fouling of the exchangers, flooding of the towers and loss of valuable solvent. Performed work was to review the arrangement of heat exchangers, the design of heat exchangers with severe fouling, simulation the design and current operating conditions using PROII, examination the equipment design, lines sizing and pressure drop, prepared of PFD and new equipment data sheets and sizing two (02) ejectors.
2-Revamping and Increasing the production of the VCM and PVC Units, ENIP, .
Performed conceptual design. The scope of work was to perform the simulation of the plant under different flowrates and identify potential bottlenecks and recommend alternate treatment schemes using a new technology as Geon and combined technology “Mitsui-Geon” and to determine process equipment and estimate the investment cost. Perform process simulation using PRO II, determined equipment sizes, examination the equipment design and prepared of data sheet and process flow diagram.
-
Brown & Root - Condor
- Project Engineer
1995 - 1998
1-TFT Gas Field Development Project, SONATRACH, TFT,
Performed detailed engineering, procurement and construction for TFT Gas field. A Gas treatment plant a capacity of 20 MNM3 per day comprising mainly.
One compression station
A Storage, Metering and Product Delivery System, gathering system, export line.
The utilities required to operate the plant, such as fuel gas, crude hot oil, fire, air instrument, air service, water, inert gas and drains
2-HBNS Project Oil Field Development, Sonatrach, Hassi Berkine,
Performed detailed engineering, procurement, and construction for HBNS Oil field; A Plant has three Oil stabilizations units of capacity of 75 000 Barrels per day each.
Compression station, gas injection, water injection
A Storage, Metering and Product Delivery System, gathering system, export line.
The utilities required to operate the plant, such as fuel gas, crude hot oil, fire, air instrument, air service, water, inert gas and drains
-
Brown & Root - Condor
- Process Engineer
1993 - 1995
Condensate Distillation Unit Project, Naftec, Arzew,
Performed feasibility study of 5 MM TPY Condensate Topping Unit with a treated on the jet fuel product, a gas plant and the necessary utility systems. The scope of the study was to determine process equipment, utility equipment, storage requirements and OSBL pipelines and to estimate the investment. Performed process simulation using Process and PROII and prepared of PFD and major equipment data sheets.
2-Performed feasibility study, detailed engineering including Process simulation using different simulator as Aspen, PRO II, HYSYS. Determined process equipment sizing and prepared data sheets, utility equipment, storage requirements and estimated the investment cost.
-
Naftal Co
- Deputy Manager of hydrocarbon distribution center
1988 - 1993
Responsible for all the hydrocarbon storage facilities. We were the main supplier to Algiers and neighborhoods cities. The main tasks are to make a provision in order to get a stability of the market and make profit. Follow up the extension and up grade the existing facilities. Follow up all hydrocarbon blending operations.