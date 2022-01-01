Menu

Malcolm BURKI

ANNEMASSE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Philippe Marechal SA - Account Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Actimail - Faircom Group - Assistant Commercial

    2010 - 2011 List broking - datamining

  • SL&C Supercomm - Account Manager

    2009 - 2010

  • Fruité SAS - Assistant Commercial

    2008 - 2009

  • Michel Sage Immobilier - Assistant services Location & Syndic

    2006 - 2008

  • Schmidhauser et Cie - Assistant Commercial

    2006 - 2008

Formations

Réseau