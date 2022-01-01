Retail
Malcolm BURKI
ANNEMASSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Philippe Marechal SA
- Account Manager
2013 - maintenant
Actimail - Faircom Group
- Assistant Commercial
2010 - 2011
List broking - datamining
SL&C Supercomm
- Account Manager
2009 - 2010
Fruité SAS
- Assistant Commercial
2008 - 2009
Michel Sage Immobilier
- Assistant services Location & Syndic
2006 - 2008
Schmidhauser et Cie
- Assistant Commercial
2006 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Ville La Grand
2009 - 2011
Master Développement International et Entreprenariat
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Ville La Grand
2008 - 2009
Bachelor Business Unit Manager
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Ville La Grand
2006 - 2008
BTS Professions Immobilières
Réseau
Alexis TORBATY
Anais CASSAM CHENAÏ (DASSIÉ)
Céline RIFFLART
Chantal DOGIMONT *
Jean Pierre LEBLOND
Nicolas FAYON
Pierre VIVAT
Sandrine BOUCHETARD
Yves CHABERT