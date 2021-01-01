Menu

Malek MECIAD

ALGIERS

En résumé

I’m Meciad ABDELMADJID Actually I work as Qa QC Mechanical (Rotating and static equipments) and HVAC with GTIM group in charge of erection and pre-commissioning and commissioning central processing facilities of Timimoun natural gas project.
I worked also as project Qa.Qc manager during 4 years.
I loaded the following spots:
•Following up the erection of equipment’s Quality Control (mechanical, piping, electrical & control), interface with the client, sub-contractor & partner.
• Vouching for the good application of erection procedures and specifications on the site
• Management of control documents & following up of : calibration, matter certificate, As Built, NDT, Welding book, authorized of welders & following up of cable tests.
• Tests: hydrostatics and pneumatic of equipment (pipes & Fuel Tank), preparation of tests files for the national registered
• Management of non-conformity & leader of Punch List Issue
•Work under pressure
• Standard: ISO9001, ISO14001, ASME, section 5 & 9 API650 and NDE VT et RT & PT ASNT

Mes compétences :
Installation and Commissioning
supervision of painting and insulation
quality control procedure preparation
mounting systems Preparation
Welding
Steam Turbines
Renewable Energy Training
Quality documentation preparation
Quality Control
Preparation of documents and report monitoring and
Practical maintenance
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Generators
Customer coordination
Calibration
Autocad

Entreprises

  • IDOM consulting & Engineering - Responsable Génie Mécanique

    2018 - maintenant PMC au projet complexe sidérurgique de Bellara (ALGERI QATAR STEEL).

  • GTIM groupe (Sonatrach, Total et Cepsa).CPF Timimoun wilaya de Adrar - Mechanical Qa/Qc Engineer (Rotating and static equipments)

    2017 - maintenant Final customer in charge of:
    • Approval of Qa.Qc documentation; ITP, ITR, RFI, IS (inspection schedule), NCR, QI ....
    • Inspections Validation.
    • Participation in the daily coordination meeting.
    • verification that the work is properly carried out in accordance with enginering drawing, project specifications and standard
    • Material and Product Receiption (MRI) inspection.
    • monitoring and inspection of preservation and preventive maintenance of installed equipment.
    • management of the inspections submitted to the ARH (Hydrocarbon Regulatory Authority).

  • ETTERKIB spa - Quality Control Manager

    MEAUX 2014 - maintenant (Society of Industrial mounting branch of Sonelgaz group) project: erection combined cycle power plant
    of ain arnat, SETIFCCPP1015 MW client HYUNDAI engineering company

    Position: Quality Control Manager

    Main Duties/Responsibilities

    * Participation in the site installation

    * Preparation of organizational chart and crew of quality control

    * Quality documentation preparation and well calcification

    * Daily control and testing of electrical works, steel structure and Mechanical works and piping.

    * Participation in all internal and with the client meetings.

  • ETTERKIB spa - Manager Quality

    MEAUX 2011 - 2014 (Society of Industrial and mounting branch of Sonelgaz group) project: installation and commissioning
    (Tranche 2; 9FB gas turbine, steam turbine, generator and diffuser) combined cycle power plant of Koudiet eddraouche
    (3x400 MW) Taref department

    Position: Manager Quality

    Main Duties/Responsibilities

    * ITP and quality control procedure preparation and well calcification

    * Daily control and testing of electrical works; instrumentation, mechanical and piping.

    * Followed and supervision hydrostatic tests piping. Testing of electrical cables (isolation continuity)

    * Followed and supervision of painting and insulation. And all work of subcontractors

    * Monitoring calibration and balancing equipment testing and control.

    * Participation in all internal meetings. With the client and our management

    * Change of plans (as-built).

    * Front end mounting (preparation, drafting and report signing with GE and CEEG KDM).

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC - Quality Control Engineer

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Project installation and commissioning of turbine service center in gaz6B (2x39.9 MW) of Annaba port.

    Position: Quality Control Engineer

    Main Duties/Responsibilities

    * Front and mounting systems Preparation and MSSI (commissioning of industrial half). ;
    * Preparation of final quality record. ;
    * Supervise List of Reserves (erection and commissioning) of contractual item ;
    * Customer coordination with engineering and customer for (as built).

  • ETTERKIB spa - Quality control engineer

    MEAUX 2009 - 2009 Project Ansaldo Energia gas turbine plant (4x140 MW) Larbaa Blida department
    Position: Quality Control Engineer
    Main Duties/Responsibilities :

    * Control and receptions mechanical work (alignment, tightening torque, welding ...) and steel structure and electrical
    (tests continuities and cable insulation MT and BT).
    * Preparation of documents and report monitoring and preparation of quality records.

  • SASACE SPA - Maintenance engineer

    2008 - 2009 SACACE. SPA (Society Algerian Bag Sealers) Bou-Ismail Tipaza. Department

  • COSIDER spa - Logistics Manager

    2008 - 2008 plan intervention , suivi préventive...

  • ECAM - Maintenancier

    2006 - 2008 Central Maintenance facility (eg SNVI) Berouaghia Medea. Department (During the national service)

    INFORMATIC Data processing
    * (Word, Excel, PowerPoint ...) windows XP, windows 7, windows 8 ;
    * Auto CAD. * Initiation solid -works
    * MS Project. * Good safe internet navigation ,

Formations

  • MBI (Sétif)

    Sétif 2014 - 2014 attestation

  • ISG

    Alger 2013 - 2014 attestation

  • Badjimokhtar University (Annaba)

    Annaba 2000 - 2006 ELECTRO-MECANICAL Engineer

    Training course: locomotive historical background (FMD analysis Reliability, Maintainability, Availability (GMAO optima)

Réseau