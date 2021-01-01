Malek MECIAD

I’m Meciad ABDELMADJID Actually I work as Qa QC Mechanical (Rotating and static equipments) and HVAC with GTIM group in charge of erection and pre-commissioning and commissioning central processing facilities of Timimoun natural gas project.
I worked also as project Qa.Qc manager during 4 years.
I loaded the following spots:
•Following up the erection of equipment’s Quality Control (mechanical, piping, electrical & control), interface with the client, sub-contractor & partner.
• Vouching for the good application of erection procedures and specifications on the site
• Management of control documents & following up of : calibration, matter certificate, As Built, NDT, Welding book, authorized of welders & following up of cable tests.
• Tests: hydrostatics and pneumatic of equipment (pipes & Fuel Tank), preparation of tests files for the national registered
• Management of non-conformity & leader of Punch List Issue
•Work under pressure
• Standard: ISO9001, ISO14001, ASME, section 5 & 9 API650 and NDE VT et RT & PT ASNT
Mes compétences :
Installation and Commissioning
supervision of painting and insulation
quality control procedure preparation
mounting systems Preparation
Welding
Steam Turbines
Renewable Energy Training
Quality documentation preparation
Quality Control
Preparation of documents and report monitoring and
Practical maintenance
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Generators
Customer coordination
Calibration
Autocad