Malek MECIAD

I’m Meciad ABDELMADJID Actually I work as Qa QC Mechanical (Rotating and static equipments) and HVAC with GTIM group in charge of erection and pre-commissioning and commissioning central processing facilities of Timimoun natural gas project.

I worked also as project Qa.Qc manager during 4 years.

I loaded the following spots:

•Following up the erection of equipment’s Quality Control (mechanical, piping, electrical & control), interface with the client, sub-contractor & partner.

• Vouching for the good application of erection procedures and specifications on the site

• Management of control documents & following up of : calibration, matter certificate, As Built, NDT, Welding book, authorized of welders & following up of cable tests.

• Tests: hydrostatics and pneumatic of equipment (pipes & Fuel Tank), preparation of tests files for the national registered

• Management of non-conformity & leader of Punch List Issue

•Work under pressure

• Standard: ISO9001, ISO14001, ASME, section 5 & 9 API650 and NDE VT et RT & PT ASNT



Mes compétences :

Installation and Commissioning

supervision of painting and insulation

quality control procedure preparation

mounting systems Preparation

Welding

Steam Turbines

Renewable Energy Training

Quality documentation preparation

Quality Control

Preparation of documents and report monitoring and

Practical maintenance

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows 8

Microsoft Windows 7

Microsoft Project

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Generators

Customer coordination

Calibration

Autocad