Manuel ESCRIBANO

Entreprises
-
Habellis
- Directeur Adjoint Clientèle et Patrimoine
Dijon
2020 - maintenant
-
Habellis
- Responsable Gestion Locative et Patrimoine
2019 - maintenant
-
Habellis
- Responsable Stratégie Patrimoniale et Qualité
2018 - 2019
-
Néolia
- Responsable d'Agence Clientèle
Saint-Avold
2016 - 2018
-
Néolia
- Responsable Activité Loyers
Saint-Avold
2013 - 2016
-
Groupe BLC
- Directeur du Développement
2007 - 2012
-
Groupe BLC
- Attaché à la Direction des Ventes
2006 - 2007
-
Groupe BLC
- Alternant B.T.S Professions Immobilières
2004 - 2006
-
Groupe BLC
- Téléprospecteur
2004 - 2004
Formations
