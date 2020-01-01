Menu

Manuel ESCRIBANO

Dijon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Habellis - Directeur Adjoint Clientèle et Patrimoine

    Dijon 2020 - maintenant

  • Habellis - Responsable Gestion Locative et Patrimoine

    2019 - maintenant

  • Habellis - Responsable Stratégie Patrimoniale et Qualité

    2018 - 2019

  • Néolia - Responsable d'Agence Clientèle

    Saint-Avold 2016 - 2018

  • Néolia - Responsable Activité Loyers

    Saint-Avold 2013 - 2016

  • Groupe BLC - Directeur du Développement

    2007 - 2012

  • Groupe BLC - Attaché à la Direction des Ventes

    2006 - 2007

  • Groupe BLC - Alternant B.T.S Professions Immobilières

    2004 - 2006

  • Groupe BLC - Téléprospecteur

    2004 - 2004

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée