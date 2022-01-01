Menu

Marc GONZALVEZ

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

- Transaction Services - Analyst at PwC

- End-of-studies internship as an auditor in financial services at PwC

- Master's degree in financial Audit from ESSCA (2008-2013)

- AMF certification

- Thesis on the subject "Financial flexibility in valuation methodologies for Goodwill under IFRS GAAP"

- English (TOEIC 930)

Mes compétences :
IFRS GAAPs
Auditing and financial management. Direct exp
Corporate finance
Financial analysis
M& A

Entreprises

  • PwC - Transaction Services Analyst

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - maintenant Valuation and advisory for acquisitions and disposals. Vendor assistance, Vendor Due Diligence, Buy-side Due Diligence.

  • PwC - Financial auditor

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - 2013 End-of-studies internship as a financial auditor at PwC, in the financial services industry (Asset Management, Banks, Real Estate, Insurances).

  • Sodecca Expertise Comptable - Financial advisor

    2011 - 2011 Chartered accounting firm, financial advisor for SME's and Start-up

    - Accounting skills
    - Tax returns analysis
    - Identification of Key Performance Indicators
    - Financing advisory

  • Nautiraid - Export Diagnosis

    2010 - 2011 USA export diagnosis for Nautiraid.

    - Internal diagnosis of the company
    - Market survey focused on the USA
    - contacts with the International Chamber of Commerce

  • Lancel Sogedi - Sales Assistant

    2010 - 2010 Sales assistant at Lancel Sogedi

    - Luxury goods industry
    - Customer loyalty development
    - Supply Management
    - Attainment of sales targets

  • Gendreau - Advertising campaign management

    2009 - 2009 Advertising campaign development with a 15000€ budget.

    - Promotion of the company's new website.
    - Development of press packs
    - Trade negociations with suppliers

Formations

  • ESSCA

    Angers 2008 - 2013 - International Business
    - Accounting
    - M&A
    - Financial analysis
    - Financial Strategy.

