Marc GONZALVEZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
- Transaction Services - Analyst at PwC
- End-of-studies internship as an auditor in financial services at PwC
- Master's degree in financial Audit from ESSCA (2008-2013)
- AMF certification
- Thesis on the subject "Financial flexibility in valuation methodologies for Goodwill under IFRS GAAP"
- English (TOEIC 930)
Mes compétences :
IFRS GAAPs
Auditing and financial management. Direct exp
Corporate finance
Financial analysis
M& A