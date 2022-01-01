RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Obernai dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Passionate about the middle of the business, I wishes to take up new challenges.
Through my background in different areas, I have acquired significant experience in the field of production systems, but also in continuous improvement and lean management. Today I wish to share my knowledge in an environment closely related to this medium. I want to invest myself with a dynamic organization in a challenging work environment where I can make a difference and put my skills to the business service.
Motivated, dynamic, conscientious and responsible, I would be happy to present you more detail my skills and motivations.
Marc GROSHENS
https://fr.linkedin.com/pub/marc-groshens/52/82b/4ab
Mes compétences :
Lean Manufacturing
Analyse de la valeur
Méthode de Résolution de Problèmes
PARETO…
TPM
Visual Management
Microsoft Office Professional 2010
Gemba
Microsoft Office Word
Microsoft Office Powerpoint
Kaizen
Ishikawa
5 S
Microsoft Office Excel
QQOQCCP
AMDEC
Amélioration continue
5 Why
8 D
PDCA
Conduite du changement
Lead management