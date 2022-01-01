Passionate about the middle of the business, I wishes to take up new challenges.



Through my background in different areas, I have acquired significant experience in the field of production systems, but also in continuous improvement and lean management. Today I wish to share my knowledge in an environment closely related to this medium. I want to invest myself with a dynamic organization in a challenging work environment where I can make a difference and put my skills to the business service.



Motivated, dynamic, conscientious and responsible, I would be happy to present you more detail my skills and motivations.



Marc GROSHENS



https://fr.linkedin.com/pub/marc-groshens/52/82b/4ab



Mes compétences :

Lean Manufacturing

Analyse de la valeur

Méthode de Résolution de Problèmes

PARETO…

TPM

Visual Management

Microsoft Office Professional 2010

Gemba

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Powerpoint

Kaizen

Ishikawa

5 S

Microsoft Office Excel

QQOQCCP

AMDEC

Amélioration continue

5 Why

8 D

PDCA

Conduite du changement

Lead management