Marc HERNANDEZ-MARTINEZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
15 years of experience in Entertainment business
- Strong knowledge of the music & cinema industries, TV & cultural goods (Production, promotion, marketing, distribution...)
- Experienced in marketing leadership and strategy (Skills in digital, marketing, media, management, content creation, newmedia...)
- Business unit management (Creative with strong strategic vision and international orientated)
- Team leadership (Dealing with all the main market business partners, artists, managers, producers, publishers, retailers, media, internet)
- Creative & rigorous
Specialties
Music & Cinema industries
Social TV & Web innovation
Image strategy
Mes compétences :
Application smartphone
Communication
E-commerce
Ecommerce
Entertainment
Marketing
Marketing web
Mobile
Musique
Recrutement
réseaux sociaux
Smartphone
Stratégie
Web
Web mobile
Pas de formation renseignée