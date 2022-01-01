Menu

Marc HERNANDEZ-MARTINEZ

Paris

En résumé

15 years of experience in Entertainment business

- Strong knowledge of the music & cinema industries, TV & cultural goods (Production, promotion, marketing, distribution...)

- Experienced in marketing leadership and strategy (Skills in digital, marketing, media, management, content creation, newmedia...)

- Business unit management (Creative with strong strategic vision and international orientated)

- Team leadership (Dealing with all the main market business partners, artists, managers, producers, publishers, retailers, media, internet)

- Creative & rigorous
Specialties

Music & Cinema industries
Social TV & Web innovation
Image strategy


Mes compétences :
Application smartphone
Communication
E-commerce
Ecommerce
Entertainment
Marketing
Marketing web
Mobile
Musique
Recrutement
réseaux sociaux
Smartphone
Stratégie
Web
Web mobile

Entreprises

  • Twitter - Collaborateur TV & Musique

    Paris 2012 - maintenant - Collaboration #Social TV chez Twitter France

    - Prolongement des activités entamées chez Trendrr, leader mondial de la Social TV (NY - USA)
    - Racheté par Twitter en septembre 2013.
    - Spécialiste des mesures sociales
    - Spécialiste de l'analyse sociale & de la curation.

    Trendrr travaillait avec les plus grands networks à travers le monde, sur les plus grands shows live: ABC, NBC, CNN, TELEMUNDO, HBO, SONY ENTERTAINEMENT, TF1, CANAL PLUS, PRO SIEBEN...

  • Villa Mederic - Fondateur, Dirigeant

    2010 - maintenant Fondateur, owner
    Villa Mederic est l'agence musicale du groupe TalentBox-CinéArt.

    Marc Hernandez a construit sa carrière en radio puis très vite au sein des plus grandes maisons de disque. Dans les équipes de Warner, BMG et plus récemment Sony, il a occupé de nombreuses responsabilités en tant que chef de projet, responsable puis directeur marketing, et plus récemment Directeur Général de Sony Music Entertainment, patron du label RCA jusqu'en 2009. Avant de fonder Villa Mederic.

    Villa Mederic conseille et gère les carrières de ses compositeurs et artistes.

    Par ses réseaux, connaissances du marché et des acteurs clés de l'industrie de l'entertainment, Marc Hernandez fait aussi de Villa Mederic un partenaire de choix pour le développement éditorial des projets artistiques.

    Villa Mederic exerce ainsi une activité de supervision musicale pour les créations orginales télévisuelles ou cinématographiques: Production, Production executive, clearance de titres pré-existants, Villa Mederic utilise son savoir-faire et son rayonnement pour s'associer à la créativité des réalisateurs et aux envies de producteurs.

    Suivez l'actualité Villa Mederic, rejoignez-nous sur nos comptes sociaux Twitter, Facebook ou Youtube...

  • KissKissBankBank - Business Angel, Conseil

    2008 - 2011 Site de financement communautaire de projets Entertainment & artistique: Musique, cinéma, documentaire, peinture, photo, édition...

    Mission:
    - Elaboration et développement du Business Plan, Rédaction de l'Executive Sumery, veille concurrentielle et analyse de marché.

    - Présentation du projet aux principaux V.C.

    - Développement et validation avec les partenaires techniques (Développement, ergonomie...) et juridiques.

  • SonyBmg Music Entertainment France - Senior V.P. - Managing Director - Label RCA Music Group

    2004 - 2008 Missions:
    - Directeur du label RCA Music Groupe
    - Directeur d'unité de profit, Membre du comité de direction.

    Détails de l'expérience:
    - Elaboration des stratégies de communication et d’image
    des artistes.

    - Développement et validation de stratégies nouvelles
    d’investissement media: 1ères publicités mutualisées, Co-
    branding, opération avec opérateur téléphonique...

    - Extension de l’activité sur le net: 1er label Sony à créer des postes spécifiques web.

    - Recherche des process de monétisation de l’activité web.

    - Développement de l’activité CRM et Endorsment.

    - Recherche et signature de nouveaux artistes.

    - Développement suivi du partenariat exclusif « Nouvelle Star » avec la production (Freemantle), le diffuseur (M6) et les partenaires business (M6 interactions, 19).

    - Négociation de renouvellements de contrats, recommandations sur les modèles de contrats et étude de dossiers d’acquisition en vue de croissance externe.

  • BMG Entertainment France - Directeur marketing

    1999 - 2003 Missions:
    Direction marketing locale et internationale.

    Détails de l'expérience:
    - Définition et validation des stratégies et plans de marketing locaux et internationaux.

    - Elaboration des stratégies de communication et d’image des artistes.

    - Mise en place des stratégies web.

    - Elaboration du BP et suivi des rentabilités.

    - Développement et suivi stratégique de l’activité d’achat des espaces publicitaires TV, radio.

    - Contact et développement des relations, opérations et partenariats stratégiques avec les media musicaux.

  • BMG Entertainment France - Chef de projet

    1997 - 1999 Missions:
    Chef de produit - marketing international

    Détails de l'expérience:
    - Elaboration et validation des stratégies de promotion, de marketing et de commercialisation des projets internationaux.

    - Reporting des stratégies et des résultats à la direction marketing européenne (Londres) et/ou internationale (New-York).

    - Présentation des projets aux équipes promotionnelles.

    - Organisation et gestion de la logistique (Commande des
    produits, fabrication, Livraison, etc.)

  • BMG Entertainment France - Responsable marketing commercial

    1995 - 1996 Détails de l'expérience:
    - Relation avec les labels-repertoire owner.

    - Relation commerciale avec les enseignes nationales spécialisées : Fnac, Virgin, groupe Starter, etc.

  • WEA MUSIC - Commercial

    1993 - 1995 Détails de l'expérience:

    Sur Paris et région parisienne de Juin 1994 à Août 1995:
    - Négociation commerciale et marketing sur les stratégies de visibilité en linéaire dans les 5 principaux points de vente nationaux.
    - Gestion et élaboration des plannings opérationnels.

    Sur Bordeaux de Septembre 1993 à Mai 1994:
    - Représentant de la société pour la région Sud-Ouest

Formations

Réseau