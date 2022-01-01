Marc HERNANDEZ-MARTINEZ

15 years of experience in Entertainment business



- Strong knowledge of the music & cinema industries, TV & cultural goods (Production, promotion, marketing, distribution...)



- Experienced in marketing leadership and strategy (Skills in digital, marketing, media, management, content creation, newmedia...)



- Business unit management (Creative with strong strategic vision and international orientated)



- Team leadership (Dealing with all the main market business partners, artists, managers, producers, publishers, retailers, media, internet)



- Creative & rigorous

Specialties



Music & Cinema industries

Social TV & Web innovation

Image strategy





Mes compétences :

Application smartphone

Communication

E-commerce

Ecommerce

Entertainment

Marketing

Marketing web

Mobile

Musique

Recrutement

réseaux sociaux

Smartphone

Stratégie

Web

Web mobile