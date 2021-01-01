Marc KUSTER

PARIS2012 - 2012I work closely with ISV prospects and partners as well as our own ISV account representatives, product managers, and partner programs professionals, all working towards the shared goal of ISV and reseller partner success and growth of the ISV and reseller channel.
Salesforce.com
- Master Trainer
PARIS2007 - 2012Instructor for Administrator, Advanced Administrator, Developer and Advanced Developer (ADM201,ADM301,DEV401,DEV501,|DEV502, DEV531,Apex and Visualforce)
Instructor for End user, Manager: Private training + CDev
Deliver training in English and French
Consultant: Apex, Visualforce, Analytics,...
Argilon
- Trainer and Consultant
2004 - 2007Training:
Interactive Intelligence Installation, Administration, Handler and Dialer for 2;1 to 2.3
Professional Services:
Interactive Intelligence project for customer in Sweden, Netherlands and Germany