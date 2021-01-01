Menu

Marc KUSTER

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Salesforce.com - ISV Technical Evangelist, EMEA

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 I work closely with ISV prospects and partners as well as our own ISV account representatives, product managers, and partner programs professionals, all working towards the shared goal of ISV and reseller partner success and growth of the ISV and reseller channel.

  • Salesforce.com - Master Trainer

    PARIS 2007 - 2012 Instructor for Administrator, Advanced Administrator, Developer and Advanced Developer (ADM201,ADM301,DEV401,DEV501,|DEV502, DEV531,Apex and Visualforce)
    Instructor for End user, Manager: Private training + CDev
    Deliver training in English and French

    Consultant: Apex, Visualforce, Analytics,...

  • Argilon - Trainer and Consultant

    2004 - 2007 Training:
    Interactive Intelligence Installation, Administration, Handler and Dialer for 2;1 to 2.3
    Professional Services:
    Interactive Intelligence project for customer in Sweden, Netherlands and Germany

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau