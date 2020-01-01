Retail
Marc WILLIAMS
Marc WILLIAMS
AIX EN PROVENCE
En résumé
Http://ceursece.linodwi.ru
Entreprises
Marcwilliamsaix
- Photographe, graphiste
2012 - maintenant
Photographe en auto entrepreneur,
shooting,
mariage,
HDR,
architecture,
portrait.
SIRET 74997431700010
http://www.marcwilliamsaix.fr/
2J PROCESS
- Graphiste 3d, photographe
AIX EN PROVENCE
2006 - maintenant
Infographiste 3D sur cinéma 4D depuis 7 ans,
Animation mécanique, de personnage,
modélisation tout domaine.
Nouvelles compétences en Motion capture et animation, modélisation low poly, création de texture en atlas pour Unity3D.
mais aussi la prise en charge d’apprenti et de stagiaire.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
