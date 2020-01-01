Menu

Marc WILLIAMS

AIX EN PROVENCE

  • Marcwilliamsaix - Photographe, graphiste

    2012 - maintenant Photographe en auto entrepreneur,

    shooting,
    mariage,
    HDR,
    architecture,
    portrait.

    SIRET 74997431700010
    http://www.marcwilliamsaix.fr/

  • 2J PROCESS - Graphiste 3d, photographe

    AIX EN PROVENCE 2006 - maintenant Infographiste 3D sur cinéma 4D depuis 7 ans,

    Animation mécanique, de personnage,
    modélisation tout domaine.

    Nouvelles compétences en Motion capture et animation, modélisation low poly, création de texture en atlas pour Unity3D.

    mais aussi la prise en charge d’apprenti et de stagiaire.

