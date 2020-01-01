Marcel KOKEN

-
CNRS UPR43: Laboratoire De Rétrovirus Et Rétrotransposons Des Vertébrés Université Paris VII (Paris)
Paris
1992 - 1994
Biologie moléculaire, organisation nucléaire, leucemogenèse
post doctoral fellow
EMBO fellowship (deux années) "Caractérisation du gène et de la protéine, PML
-
Erasmus University (Rotterdam)
Rotterdam
1984 - 1992
"Molecular Biology"
Dept. Cell Biology and Genetics
-
VU University Amsterdam (Amsterdam)
Amsterdam
1984 - 1984
Experimental Pathology
Div. Experimental Pathology
-
The Netherlands Cancer Institute (Amsterdam)
Amsterdam
1982 - 1984
Cellular Immunology
-
Vrije Universiteit (VU University Amsterdam) (Amsterdam)
Amsterdam
1981 - 1982
Medische Biologie
Medical Biology
-
Universiteit Utrecht (Utrecht)
Utrecht
1979 - 1980
General Biology
Biologie
-
Katholiek Gymnasium Rolduc (College Rolduc) (Kerkrade)
Kerkrade
1973 - 1979
Gymnasium B