Marcel KOKEN

Paris

  • CNRS - Chercheur

    Paris 1994 - maintenant Biologie Moléculaire et Cellulaire. Ecotoxicoogie, déterminisme du sexe chez les mollusques. Isolement et caractérisation de protéines fluorescentes.

  • CNRS UPR43: Laboratoire De Rétrovirus Et Rétrotransposons Des Vertébrés Université Paris VII (Paris)

    Paris 1992 - 1994 Biologie moléculaire, organisation nucléaire, leucemogenèse

    post doctoral fellow

    EMBO fellowship (deux années) "Caractérisation du gène et de la protéine, PML

  • Erasmus University (Rotterdam)

    Rotterdam 1984 - 1992 "Molecular Biology"

    Dept. Cell Biology and Genetics

  • VU University Amsterdam (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 1984 - 1984 Experimental Pathology

    Div. Experimental Pathology

  • The Netherlands Cancer Institute (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 1982 - 1984 Cellular Immunology

  • Vrije Universiteit (VU University Amsterdam) (Amsterdam)

    Amsterdam 1981 - 1982 Medische Biologie

    Medical Biology

  • Universiteit Utrecht (Utrecht)

    Utrecht 1979 - 1980 General Biology

    Biologie

  • Katholiek Gymnasium Rolduc (College Rolduc) (Kerkrade)

    Kerkrade 1973 - 1979 Gymnasium B

