Professionally i am a Mechanical/pipeline Engineer,an Evangelist with Mount Zion Baptist Church and I also work as a Downstream independent contractor with Lukoil and schlumberger company.

Am the CEO Vandante oil and mechanical services LLC, we offer our services in Oil spillage cleaning, Refinery maintenance services and Pipelines designs and construction, I do Subcontractors jobs with Multinational Oil Companies. It's been more than 18years experience in the Industry.