Maria RUSU

My name is Maria, Coca for family and a couple of friends. I was born in Romania 57 years ago, I live in Montreal, Canada, for about 19 years, and loving it. I work as a teacher, I used to be a translator, I own a business, too and … what else could I say?I have a wonderful and talented daughter that I love very much and two fat, lazy and sweet cats.



One day, I think it was during the spring of 2010, I was thinking about my retirement, about how much money should I need in retirement, about my lifestyle now and how I would maintain it, leaving room for keeping and possibly replacing major items, medical expenses, travel costs, and so on.



Opinions vary about how much of your income you should replace in retirement. A common figure is about 70% of your gross pre-tax working income, indexed to inflation. So much!



In conclusion, after a lot of calculations, the results related to how much money I will be able to count on once a retired person, were far from being satisfactory.



I took the decision to start a home based business in a field I always liked, natural supplements and nutrition. Maintaining and improving my health has always been my objective. In the same time, a retired person should have goals, too. Why not making a challenging objective out of building my home based business?



This is what I am doing now: I am building wealth through health. I feel great! I feel younger and stronger and I’m looking forward to my retreat!



I have a blog, too. I want to share with you things about how to keep yourself healthy eating good food (and I’ll give you some yummy recipes), taking multivitamins supplements and I will show you how to choose them and also tips about health and how to improve your lifestyle.



