Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie Christine OLIVEIRA
Ajouter
Marie Christine OLIVEIRA
LINAS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sfr
- Chef de projet formation
1995 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne GALLIOT
Comunichom, CABINET CONSEIL ET RECRUTEMENT
Differances FORMATIONS
Jerome STALLE
Jerome JEROME GRAND-BOIS (GRAND-BOIS)
Karim KOBZILI
Richard BOURRELLY
Sonia FOURNIER
Stéphane DABAS