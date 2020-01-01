Menu

Marie FAVRE

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

POITIERS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.marie-favre.dsie.ru

  • Eaux de Vienne Siveer - Chef de projet informatique

    2015 - 2017

  • Darva - Chef de projet informatique

    CHAURAY 2015 - 2015

  • Inter Mutuelles Habitat (IMH) - Chef de projet infrastructure

    2013 - 2015

  • ITRON - Datacenter Project Manager (EMEA)

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2013

  • ITRON France - Administrateur Systèmes, Réseaux et Télécoms

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2003 - 2011

  • Magneti Marelli - Admin Systèmes, Support PC et Utilisateurs

    Nanterre Cedex 2000 - 2003

Formations

  • Espace Formation CCI (Lorient)

    Lorient 2010 - 2011 Chef de projet en conception de systèmes Informatique, Réseaux et Télécoms

  • Ecole Supérieure Informatique Appliquée EXIA-CESI

    Merignac 2008 - 2010 RIR - Responsable en Ingénierie des Réseaux

  • Lycée Guy Chauvet (Loudun)

    Loudun 1998 - 2000 BTS Informatique de Gestion

Réseau