Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie PERRIN
Ajouter
Marie PERRIN
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VIA SACRA Srls
- Gérante
2015 - maintenant
ODEIA
- Chargée de Communication - Forfaitiste
Communication | PARIS
2009 - 2015
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anne VAILLE-BRUNET
Boissonnet ENGUERRAND
Derkenne VIANNEYTE
Fabien CABOT
Gabrielle ROLLIER-GUIMARD
Hélène RUAULT
Jean-Gabriel BERTHOU
Tiphaine DE FRÉMONT
Yoann DESBOIS