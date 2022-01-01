Marilena FLORESCU

Mes compétences :
Project Planning
Internal Audit
Quality Management
Project Management
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Communication skills
Business Analysis
Entreprises
Oracle Romania
- Marketing Business Analyst & EMEA Apps OMC Lead Dispatcher
Colombes2016 - maintenant* Providing reporting and analysis for EMEA Marketing Leads ;
* Dispatching Marketing Qualified Leads to Development Representatives across EMEA ;
* Managing, reviewing and updating data quality reports ;
* Updating the information for marketable contacts in the organization's database ;
* Scheduling and organizing team meetings
Business or sector Business Operations (with English)
Computer Generated Solutions (CGS)
- Order Support Specialist
2015 - 2016▪ Placing and replacing orders
▪ Providing service or product information, solutions and relevant details to customers
▪ Accessing multiple databases in order to obtain necessary information
▪ Promoting company image
▪ Using specific systems and tools in a timely manner in order to provide accurate information
S.C. ADI-TEAM S.R.L.
- Customer support operator
2009 - 2011* Promoting products and company image ;
* Design and development of customer relationship
Business or sector Sales / Customer service
Formations
Université Des Sciences Agronomiques Et Médecine Vétérinaire (Bucarest)
Bucarest2014 - 2016Masters Degree
Spécialisation: Gestion et Développement Rural
Université Des Sciences Agronomiques Et Médecine Vétérinaire (Bucarest)
Lille2013 - 2013Certificat de langue étrangère, niveau B1 + B2
Maison Des Langues - Services Universitaire de Pedagogie
University Of Agronomic (Bucarest)
Bucarest2010 - 2014Licence
Bachelor's Degree (10,00)
Spécialisation: Ingénierie et Management en Restauration Publique et Agroturisme
* General Management
* Project Management
* Quality Management
* EU Institutions and European Integration
* European Funds for Rural Development
* Technical and Economic Analysis
* Marketing
* Rural Development ;