Marilena FLORESCU

Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project Planning
Internal Audit
Quality Management
Project Management
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Office
Communication skills
Business Analysis

Entreprises

  • Oracle Romania - Marketing Business Analyst & EMEA Apps OMC Lead Dispatcher

    Colombes 2016 - maintenant * Providing reporting and analysis for EMEA Marketing Leads ;
    * Dispatching Marketing Qualified Leads to Development Representatives across EMEA ;
    * Managing, reviewing and updating data quality reports ;
    * Updating the information for marketable contacts in the organization's database ;
    * Scheduling and organizing team meetings

    Business or sector Business Operations (with English)

  • Computer Generated Solutions (CGS) - Order Support Specialist

    2015 - 2016 ▪ Placing and replacing orders
    ▪ Providing service or product information, solutions and relevant details to customers
    ▪ Accessing multiple databases in order to obtain necessary information
    ▪ Promoting company image
    ▪ Using specific systems and tools in a timely manner in order to provide accurate information

  • S.C. ADI-TEAM S.R.L. - Customer support operator

    2009 - 2011 * Promoting products and company image ;
    * Design and development of customer relationship

    Business or sector Sales / Customer service

Formations

  • Université Des Sciences Agronomiques Et Médecine Vétérinaire (Bucarest)

    Bucarest 2014 - 2016 Masters Degree

    Spécialisation: Gestion et Développement Rural

  • Université Des Sciences Agronomiques Et Médecine Vétérinaire (Bucarest)

    Bucarest 2014 - 2016 Masters Degree

    Spécialisation: Gestion et Audit Interne

  • Université Sciences Et Technologies De Lille (LILLE1)

    Lille 2013 - 2013 Programme Erasmus

  • Université Sciences Et Technologies De Lille (LILLE1)

    Lille 2013 - 2013 Certificat de langue étrangère, niveau B1 + B2

    Maison Des Langues - Services Universitaire de Pedagogie

  • University Of Agronomic (Bucarest)

    Bucarest 2010 - 2014 Licence

    Bachelor's Degree (10,00)
    Spécialisation: Ingénierie et Management en Restauration Publique et Agroturisme

    * General Management
    * Project Management
    * Quality Management
    * EU Institutions and European Integration
    * European Funds for Rural Development
    * Technical and Economic Analysis
    * Marketing
    * Rural Development ;

