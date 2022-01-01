Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marilyne MARTIN
Ajouter
Marilyne MARTIN
MILHAUD
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Méditation Pleine Présence
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Ecole Européenne De Psychothérapie Socio- Et Somato-Analytique (Eepssa)
Lipsheim
2007 - 2011
Psychosomatothérapeute Arthérapeute
Spécialisation: périmortalité, périnatalité, enfants
Réseau
Alain BARBET
Antoine SCHMITT
Bernard SANANÈS
Caroline MASSON-CARTIER
Jean Luc DECONINCK
Labidi OMAR
Michel GALASSE
Momira PECASTAINGS
Sofia EL MOKRI
Sylvaine PASCUAL