Marion LACROIX

2011 - 2012- Responsibility for the Baileys / Grand Marnier / Reserve (Ketel One - Tanqueray - Zacapa) portfolio on French market (performances / budget / strategy)
- Devising the 360 strategic plan
- Management of 1 assistant brand manager
Moët Hennessy Diageo
- Assistant Brand Manager
2009 - 2010- Daily management of brands
- Brand results monthly analysis (sell-in and sell-out)
- Agency briefs and organization of partnerships
From 07/2009 to 01/2010: J&B / Pampero Brand Assistant Manager
From 07/2010 to 12/2010: Veuve Clicquot Brand Assistant Manager