Marion LACROIX

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
vins et spiritueux
luxe
grande consommation
Marketing
chef de produit

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Moët Hennessy Diageo - Brand Manager Baileys / Grand Marnier / Réserve

    2011 - 2012 - Responsibility for the Baileys / Grand Marnier / Reserve (Ketel One - Tanqueray - Zacapa) portfolio on French market (performances / budget / strategy)
    - Devising the 360 strategic plan
    - Management of 1 assistant brand manager

  • Moët Hennessy Diageo - Assistant Brand Manager

    2009 - 2010 - Daily management of brands
    - Brand results monthly analysis (sell-in and sell-out)
    - Agency briefs and organization of partnerships
    From 07/2009 to 01/2010: J&B / Pampero Brand Assistant Manager
    From 07/2010 to 12/2010: Veuve Clicquot Brand Assistant Manager

  • Sheration Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa / POLYNESIE - Internship - Financial Department

    2008 - 2008 - Client accounting/financial director assistant (monthly analyses / work on budget)
    - Cost control and income auditing
    Sheraton Moorea hotel became Hilton Moorea beginning 2009

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 2007 - 2011 Master of Business Administration

    Specialization: Sales and Marketing Strategy (VSM Chair) - ESSEC Business School, Paris, France (AACSB and EQUIS accredited), Paris
    (Admission ranking: 3rd)

  • Externat Sainte Marie

    Lyon 2005 - 2007 Preparatory classes: Equivalent to the first two years of undergraduate studies. Intensive preparation courses for entrance exams to the top French business schools

    Classe Préparatoire ECS

