Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marion LUBAT
Ajouter
Marion LUBAT
Sodexo Pass International
Customer Care Expert
Issy les moulineaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Entreprises
Sodexo Pass International
- Customer Care Expert
Autre | Issy les moulineaux
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud LEROY
Bläsi Flerchinger MATHILDE
Bruno SICRE
Celine KREIN
Delphine MARTY
Laurent ANSELMO
Laurent KRUCH
Mary K.
Matthieu LAMALLE
Sibylle NGUYEN