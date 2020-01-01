Marjorie MARJORIE MOREAU (MOREAU)

Mes compétences :
Achats internationaux
Sourcing international
Négociation achats
- Senior Import Buyer
Vert-le-Grand2013 - maintenantManagement of dedicated import purchase food team in France.
Purchase of all imported food products from outside Europe concerning private label or first price products.
Together with international offices in Peru, China, Thailand and Vietnam and in direct contact with French buyers.
Main activities : dry and frozen products and raw material for factories of Mousquetaires group
- Import buyer
Vert-le-Grand2006 - 2013Intermarché
Import Buyer