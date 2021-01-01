For English see below:



Markéta Hodouskova est consultante indépendant et chef de projet pour différentes organisations culturelles en Europe, spécialisée dans les relations internationales, développement de projet et fundraising. Actuellement elle est directrice d u festival de cinéma tchèque et slovaque Czech-In (www.czech-in-film-festival.fr), et la plateforme de la distribution audiovisuelle Kino Visegrad (www.kino-visegrad.fr). Elle est également chroniqueuse culture et cinéma pour le web francophone Le Courrier d'Europe centrale (https://courrierdeuropecentrale.fr/culture), responsable de l’association Film New Europe (http://www.filmneweurope.com) . Elle travaille également comme experte pour le Fond de cinéma tchèque et la Commission Européenne.

Ses missions incluent des activités de prospection, dialogue avec des institutions, l'animation de groupes de travail, l'écriture de projet, le conseil dans la communication, développement des stratégies de partenariats ainsi que l'organisateur de projets.

Elle a été Déléguée générale de la Confédération Internationale des Cinémas d'art et d’Essai (CICAE) pendant deux ans, après avoir été coordinatrice pour l’Europe Centrale et de l'Est chez Europa Cinémas pendant 9 ans.

De 1995 à 2003 elle travaillait entre la République tchèque et la France, collaborant à des niveaux différents à l'organisation d'événements culturels: festivals du cinéma, productions de film, débats publics.

Elle est membre de NECS–European Network for Cinema and Media Studies

Markéta Hodouskova is a freelance consultant and project manager for different cultural organizations in Europe, specialising in international relations and networking, fundraising project development. Presently she's in charge of accompanying the French NGO "A l’Est du Nouveau", the international NGO “Film New Europe Association”, she works also as the advisor for Czech Film Fund.

Her missions include prospect activities, dialogue with political institutions and representatives, animation of working groups, project writing, advising in communication, media and building partnerships strategy as project organiser.

She was Secretary General of the International Confederation of Art Cinemas and Festivals after being Central and Eastern European coordinator in Europa Cinemas for 9 years.

Previously she worked from 1995 to 2003 between Czech Republic and France collaborating at different levels to the organisation of cultural events: film festivals, film productions, public debates. She was especially in charge of teams and information coordination between the Eastern Europe and French co-organisers and of the institutional relations with the local authorities.

She's a member of European networks and initiatives such as "Kino Visegrad”, "Czech In Film Festival" and “European Network for Cinema and Media Studies"



