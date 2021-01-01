Menu

Martin SIBILLE

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

LYON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.martin-sibille.18sexy.pl

  • Electronic Arts - Country Manager IBERIA

    LYON 2011 - 2015

  • Electronic Arts - Team Leader Sales Europe du Sud & Directeur Commercial France

    LYON 2008 - 2011

  • Procter et Gamble Prestige Products - Geneva - Travel Retail Southern Europe Regional Director

    2006 - 2008

  • Procter & Gamble France SNC - Category Manager Lessives France

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2004 - 2006

  • Procter & Gamble France SNC - Chef des ventes - region Bretagne/Normandie

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2002 - 2004

  • Procter & Gamble France SNC - Key Account Manager L'UCIE - categorie Papier

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2000 - 2002

  • Procter & Gamble France SNC - Responsable developpement des ventes

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1999 - 2000

Formations

  • ESC Dijon (Dijon)

    Dijon 1996 - 1999 Marketing - Vente