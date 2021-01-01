Martin SIBILLE

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
-
Electronic Arts
- Country Manager IBERIA
LYON
2011 - 2015
-
Electronic Arts
- Team Leader Sales Europe du Sud & Directeur Commercial France
LYON
2008 - 2011
-
Procter et Gamble Prestige Products - Geneva
- Travel Retail Southern Europe Regional Director
2006 - 2008
-
Procter & Gamble France SNC
- Category Manager Lessives France
Asnières-sur-Seine
2004 - 2006
-
Procter & Gamble France SNC
- Chef des ventes - region Bretagne/Normandie
Asnières-sur-Seine
2002 - 2004
-
Procter & Gamble France SNC
- Key Account Manager L'UCIE - categorie Papier
Asnières-sur-Seine
2000 - 2002
-
Procter & Gamble France SNC
- Responsable developpement des ventes
Asnières-sur-Seine
1999 - 2000