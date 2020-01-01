Marwan SMOUNI

I am a recent graduate with a double degree:

Engineering degree in automation and industrial computing at ENSEEIHT (Ecole Nationale Supérieure Electronique Electrotechnique Informatique Hydraulique) with a specialization in systems control, decision making assistance and critical systems computing. I was thus able to develop various skills in automation and computing: embedded programming, object-oriented programming, distributed programming, critical systems computing, system safety and security.

A master's degree in Operational Research at ENAC (Ecole Nationale de lAviation Civile), which allowed me to acquire several skills in optimization and machine learning.



Through the professional experience I have acquired so far during the internships and projects I have carried out, I have been able to develop both my technical and relational skills. I am therefore able to organize my work, to respect deadlines, to work in teams, but also to work independently.



I also had the opportunity to visit several countries and to immerse myself in various cultures and lifestyles. I can therefore easily adapt to new work environments.