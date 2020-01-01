Menu

Marwan SMOUNI

  Stage de fin d'études
  Continental Automotive France
  • Stage de fin d’études

Toulouse

En résumé

I am a recent graduate with a double degree:
Engineering degree in automation and industrial computing at ENSEEIHT (Ecole Nationale Supérieure Electronique Electrotechnique Informatique Hydraulique) with a specialization in systems control, decision making assistance and critical systems computing. I was thus able to develop various skills in automation and computing: embedded programming, object-oriented programming, distributed programming, critical systems computing, system safety and security.
A master's degree in Operational Research at ENAC (Ecole Nationale de lAviation Civile), which allowed me to acquire several skills in optimization and machine learning.

Through the professional experience I have acquired so far during the internships and projects I have carried out, I have been able to develop both my technical and relational skills. I am therefore able to organize my work, to respect deadlines, to work in teams, but also to work independently.

I also had the opportunity to visit several countries and to immerse myself in various cultures and lifestyles. I can therefore easily adapt to new work environments.

  • Continental Automotive France - Stage de fin d’études

    Informatique | Toulouse (31000) 2020 - 2020 Optimisation, Simulation et Codage de fonctions de contrôle non-linéaire optimal prédictif pour la gestion d’énergie des véhicules hybrides, avec résolution de systèmes d’équations implicites.

  • laboratoire de physique générale-ULB - Stage

    Technique | Bruxelles 2019 - 2019 Conception de dispositifs de mesure du champ magnétique (étude + expérimentation + traitement de signal + filtrage + circuits électroniques + PCB) :
    •Gaussmètre à effet Hall.
    •Magnétomètre à vanne de flux « Fluxgate »

  • laboratoire de Laplace - Stage

    Informatique | Toulouse (31000) 2018 - 2018 Développement de l’algorithme évolutionnaire ‘Covariance Matrix Adaptation Evolution Strategy (CMAES)’ en incluant une méthode de nichage.

  • Ecole Nationale De L'Aviation Civile ENAC

    Toulouse (31000) 2019 - 2020 Optimisation | Machine learning

  • ENSEEIHT

    2015 - 2020 Électronique de puissance | Machines électriques | Automatique | Programmation embarquée | Programmation orientée objet | Programmation distribuée | Informatique des systèmes critiques | Sureté et sécurité des systèmes

  • CPGE

    Fès 2013 - 2015 Classes préparatoires aux grandes écoles option Math Physique (MP).

