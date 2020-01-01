Mathieu NICOSIA

Retail
MONTE-CARLO
Entreprises
Single Boy Mooring
- Mooring structure designer
2012 - maintenant
Single Buoy Moorings
- Designer
2012 - 2015
Soditech
- Designer
Aix-en-Provence
2010 - 2012
Plant designer on Iter project (6 month) and offshore structure designer at SBM offshore Monaco.
KONE
- Technicien Bureau Etude
Nice
2008 - 2010
Cavallari Automobile
- Responsable magasin pièces détachées Saab - Corvette - GM US
2005 - 2008
Formations
Gretta
Nice
2008 - 2010
BTS CPI
