Menu

Mathieu VIALA

PARIS

En résumé

Http://racoed.linoduba.ru

Entreprises

  • Apple - Technical Expert

    PARIS 2018 - maintenant

  • Apple - Technical Specialist

    PARIS 2017 - maintenant

  • Apple - Family Room Specialist

    PARIS 2016 - 2017

  • AID Informatique - Technicien de maintenance informatique

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Sirep-Languedoc (Castelnau Le Lez)

    Castelnau Le Lez 2007 - 2008 Technicien de maintenance informatique

  • Sirep-Languedoc (Castelnau Le Lez)

    Castelnau Le Lez 2007 - 2008 Agent de sécuriter réseaux

Réseau