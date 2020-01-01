Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mathieu VIALA
Ajouter
Mathieu VIALA
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://racoed.linoduba.ru
Entreprises
Apple
- Technical Expert
PARIS
2018 - maintenant
Apple
- Technical Specialist
PARIS
2017 - maintenant
Apple
- Family Room Specialist
PARIS
2016 - 2017
AID Informatique
- Technicien de maintenance informatique
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Sirep-Languedoc (Castelnau Le Lez)
Castelnau Le Lez
2007 - 2008
Technicien de maintenance informatique
Sirep-Languedoc (Castelnau Le Lez)
Castelnau Le Lez
2007 - 2008
Agent de sécuriter réseaux
Réseau
Abid BELHADJ
Gustave KEITA
Gyrex PATAT
Hanene CHTOUROU
Hassan ALI
Julien CARON
Pierre REBAUD
Valérie RUMBAU
Vincent Karim KHADIR