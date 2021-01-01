Menu

Mathilde RABATEL

  • Musées Gadagne
  • Assistante communication

Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Musées Gadagne - Assistante communication

    Communication | Lyon 2012 - maintenant

  • La Sucrière - Assistante communication

    Communication | Lyon 2012 - 2012

  • Galerie Michel Estades - Assistante

    Lyon 2011 - 2011

Formations