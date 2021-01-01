Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mathilde RABATEL
Ajouter
Mathilde RABATEL
Musées Gadagne
Assistante communication
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Musées Gadagne
- Assistante communication
Communication | Lyon
2012 - maintenant
La Sucrière
- Assistante communication
Communication | Lyon
2012 - 2012
Galerie Michel Estades
- Assistante
Lyon
2011 - 2011
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2011 - 2012
Master 2 Communication sociale et management de l’information dans les organisations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2010 - 2011
Master 1 Histoire de l’Art : de l’Antiquité au contemporain
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2007 - 2010
Histoire de l’art et archéologie