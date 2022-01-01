Menu

Mathilde ROS

TOULOUSE

En résumé

Sérieuse, impliquée et dynamique

Entreprises

  • Airbus Defence and Space - DEPARTEMENT CONTROLE DES EXPORTATIONS

    2015 - 2016 CONTRAT DE PROFESSIONNALISATION DE 1 AN

    Suivi de la mise en conformité des avions militaires CN235
    Contrôle des échanges avec les pays sous embargo
    Aide à la rédaction des licences d'exportation


    APPRENTICESHIP OF 1 YEAR

    Compliance monitoring of CN235 military aircraft
    Coordinator for the sanctioned country process
    Assistance for drafting export control licenses

  • B4ENG SAS - EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

    2014 - 2014 CDD DE 3 MOIS

    Aide au développement de la relation clients et des projets commerciaux
    Gestion des collaborateurs italiens détachés en France
    Support à l'organisation interne (Coordination et traitement de l'information, relances, factures, archivage)

    FIXED-TERM CONTRACT OF 3 MONTHS

    Management of the customer's relationship (together with the director)
    Management of seconded engineers in France
    Support to the internal organization (coordination and treatment of information, reminders, invoices)

  • Py Promocom - SUPPORT A LA DIRECTION DE PROJET

    2013 - 2013 STAGE DE 4 MOIS

    Management des opérations de Street Marketing
    Recrutement des collaborateurs
    Organisation des planning et suivi des missions

    INTERNSHIP OF 4 MONTHS

    Management of the street marketing operations
    Recruitment
    Organization of projects schedule
    Projects' monitoring

  • Dachser - Dachser Air & Sea Logistic (Stage/internship)

    La Verrie 2012 - 2012 STAGE

    Service Commercial :
    - Réalisation de devis et de cotation pour des importations ou exportations en maritime ou en aérien
    - Réorganisation d'archive
    - Mise à jour des tarifs
    - Prospection

    Service Technique :
    - Observation des différents postes (import/export en maritime/en aérien)
    - Suivi de dossiers d'importation en aérien
    - Remplacement ponctuel de l'importateur aérien (contact avec les clients, avec les agents de transport étrangers, ouverture de dossiers, suivi des importations, préparation du dossier de dédouanement, etc ..)


    INTERNSHIP - AIR AND SEA LOGISTICS

    Sales department:
    - Cotations, proforma
    - Update price lists
    - Prospection

    Technical department (Air & Sea):
    - Monitoring of import operations
    - Contact with professionals and customers
    - In support to the team within this department

  • TRAD Tests & Radiations - Secrétaire/Secretary

    2011 - 2011 Archivage
    Accueil téléphonique
    Réception et envoi des colis
    Réservations diverses
    Tâches administratives


    Filing
    Home phone
    Reception and sending parcels
    Reservations
    Administrative Works

  • CNH Fiat Subsidiary -  Parts Sales & Service Marketing (Stage/Internship)

    2011 - 2011 STAGE DE 3 MOIS

    Aide à l'organisation de salons agricoles
    Réalisation de benchmarks et de fiches produits
    Participation aux meeting avec l'équipe commerciale
    Accueil et renseignements des clients sur nos stands CASE et NEW HOLLAND pendant les salons

    INTERNSHIP OF 3 MONTHS - Parts Sales and Service Marketing (PSSM)

    - Prices comparison (benchmark study)
    - Organization and facilitation of the agricultural shows
    - Elaboration of products datasheets for sales promotions

Formations

