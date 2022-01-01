Mathilde ROS

Airbus Defence and Space
- DEPARTEMENT CONTROLE DES EXPORTATIONS
2015 - 2016CONTRAT DE PROFESSIONNALISATION DE 1 AN
Suivi de la mise en conformité des avions militaires CN235
Contrôle des échanges avec les pays sous embargo
Aide à la rédaction des licences d'exportation
APPRENTICESHIP OF 1 YEAR
Compliance monitoring of CN235 military aircraft
Coordinator for the sanctioned country process
Assistance for drafting export control licenses
B4ENG SAS
- EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT
2014 - 2014CDD DE 3 MOIS
Aide au développement de la relation clients et des projets commerciaux
Gestion des collaborateurs italiens détachés en France
Support à l'organisation interne (Coordination et traitement de l'information, relances, factures, archivage)
FIXED-TERM CONTRACT OF 3 MONTHS
Management of the customer's relationship (together with the director)
Management of seconded engineers in France
Support to the internal organization (coordination and treatment of information, reminders, invoices)
Py Promocom
- SUPPORT A LA DIRECTION DE PROJET
2013 - 2013STAGE DE 4 MOIS
Management des opérations de Street Marketing
Recrutement des collaborateurs
Organisation des planning et suivi des missions
INTERNSHIP OF 4 MONTHS
Management of the street marketing operations
Recruitment
Organization of projects schedule
Projects' monitoring
Dachser
- Dachser Air & Sea Logistic (Stage/internship)
La Verrie2012 - 2012STAGE
Service Commercial :
- Réalisation de devis et de cotation pour des importations ou exportations en maritime ou en aérien
- Réorganisation d'archive
- Mise à jour des tarifs
- Prospection
Service Technique :
- Observation des différents postes (import/export en maritime/en aérien)
- Suivi de dossiers d'importation en aérien
- Remplacement ponctuel de l'importateur aérien (contact avec les clients, avec les agents de transport étrangers, ouverture de dossiers, suivi des importations, préparation du dossier de dédouanement, etc ..)
Technical department (Air & Sea):
- Monitoring of import operations
- Contact with professionals and customers
- In support to the team within this department
TRAD Tests & Radiations
- Secrétaire/Secretary
2011 - 2011Archivage
Accueil téléphonique
Réception et envoi des colis
Réservations diverses
Tâches administratives
Filing
Home phone
Reception and sending parcels
Reservations
Administrative Works
CNH Fiat Subsidiary
- Parts Sales & Service Marketing (Stage/Internship)
2011 - 2011STAGE DE 3 MOIS
Aide à l'organisation de salons agricoles
Réalisation de benchmarks et de fiches produits
Participation aux meeting avec l'équipe commerciale
Accueil et renseignements des clients sur nos stands CASE et NEW HOLLAND pendant les salons
INTERNSHIP OF 3 MONTHS - Parts Sales and Service Marketing (PSSM)
- Prices comparison (benchmark study)
- Organization and facilitation of the agricultural shows
- Elaboration of products datasheets for sales promotions