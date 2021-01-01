Autre | Paris (75000)2020 - maintenantᴡᴡᴡ.matteo-spreafico.linodyq.ru
Elior
- Directeur Systèmes Décisionnels
Courbevoie2012 - 2017Strategic roadmap for BI Modernisation using SAP technologies
Team Organisation and Management
Third parties management and outsourcing
Data governance and analysis
L'Occitane en provence
- Responsable systèmes décisionnels - Business Intelligence
Manosque2006 - 2012Provide top management and more than 800 users with insights about the dynamics of the business
Manage a team of 9 Business Intelligence project managers
Creation of a Business oriented « core model » collection of reports
Develop requirements for data warehouse and reports and settle into development process (outsourcing)
Design a technical and software architecture roadmap for BI department
L'Occitane en Provence
- Retail IT manager
Manosque2003 - 2006Retail Information systmem processes for in store business operations
Design, specifications and rollout International Retail system for Europe and US
Development a Retail's business oriented reporting sytem
Grand Optical
- Retail IT Manager
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines2000 - 2002Retail Information systmem processes for in store business operations
Design, specifications and rollout International Retail system for Europe and US
Development a Retail's business oriented reporting sytem
Decathlon
- Project Manager
Villeneuve d'Ascq 1994 - 1999IT Project manager on supply chain and store management systems
New stores set up and opening process
Support and training on local in house software applications