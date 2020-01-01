Matthew Ledvina is a US Tax Partner of a Zurich and Geneva based private office, he is a managing director in a Fintech company focused on asset-backed lending, and a partner in a European and Asian focused venture capital fund.



Drawing on his multidisciplinary background, Matthew offers a bigger picture, business-oriented approach for his clients. Having trained in law, Matthews role evolved over time as an advisor with a distinctly commercial outlook. Throughout his 20+ year career in global firms, he has advised cross-border families on matters such as trusts, funds, insurance, banking, and taxation. He helps businesses reach their potential by guiding them in areas such as:



Family office development

Tax and financial planning

Cross border structuring

Insurance ad pension solutions

Venture capital and capital raising



Matthew has helped clients streamline issues relating to wealth held in countries around the world.



He has a keen interest in venture capital focused on artificial intelligence, Regtech in the insurance and banking area, and Fintech focusing on asset-backed lending. He is at present focused on AI in the area of financial investments.