Matthieu ARNAULT
Matthieu ARNAULT
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
Châtillon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
OHSAS 18001
Gestion budgétaire
Aisance relationelle
Management
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.matthieu-arnault.18sexy.co
Compass Group
- Responsable des Activités Self pour le pôle TOTAL
Châtillon
2014 - maintenant
COMPASS GROUP
- Directeur de restaurant
Châtillon
2000 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Hôtelier
Saint Quentin En Yvelines
1996 - 1999
BTS
Hotellere-Restauration
Réseau
Allison MAMBOURG
Aurelie DELAHAYE
Coralie BRUYERE
Cyrille CAVANNE
Eric MARTHINEAU
Jerome KELLER
Kévin ROBERT
Sandrine ARNAULT
Veronique ROUDAUT