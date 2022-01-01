Menu

Mawloud BOUDEFIR (MAWLOUD BOUDEFIR)

  • Sonatrach
  • Ingénieur Instrumentation

Oran

  • Sonatrach - Ingénieur Instrumentation

    Technique | Oran 2015 - 2022 Control command system dcs ccr plc honeywell TDC 3000

