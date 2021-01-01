Retail
Maxime CHALLET
Ajouter
Maxime CHALLET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ALTER - Angers
- Responsable d'opérations d'aménagement
2019 - maintenant
Ville de Noisy-le-Grand
- Chef de projet - Urbanisme
Noisy le Grand
2016 - 2019
Ville de Nanterre
- Chargé d'opérations d'aménagement
Nanterre
2012 - 2016
Ville d'Angers
- Chef de projet en aménagement
Angers
2011 - 2012
Auto-entrepreneur
- Urbaniste
Cherbourg
2011 - 2011
Cabinet d'Architecture
- Chargé d'études - Urbaniste
2010 - 2010
Formations
Université Paris 4 Paris Sorbonne
Paris
2008 - 2010
Réseau
Celine LATOURTE
De Villepin ALIÉNOR
Elodie LE MOUEL
Justine ANGOT
Laure CORMONT
Mathieu DURAND-BROCHEC
Paola CONSONNI
Soumia EL GHAZOUANI
Vulfran DE RICHOUFFTZ