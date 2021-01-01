Menu

Maxime PALLAIN

LAUSANNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bloomberg
Citrix
EDGE
English
English fluent
FLUENT
French
Microsoft Pack Office
Reuters
Spanish
Sphynx

Entreprises

  • Phoenix Partners Group - Associate (interest Rate Option Broker on Emergin Market)

    2011 - maintenant • Trading
    • Création et Développement de la filiale du Groupe en Suisse

  • Compagnie Financiere Tradition - Interest Rate Option Broker on Emergin Market

    2010 - 2011 Lausanne switzerland,
    May 2010

  • Tradition (UK) Limited - Interest Rate Option Broker on Euro desk

    2009 - 2010 London
    (Intern the first 6 month)

  • Clear Channel - Intern as Financial Auditor in Beijing

    Boulogne Billancourt 2007 - 2007 Public Company; CCU; Broadcast Media industry

    June 2007 – August 2007 (3 months)

    Financial analysis for the DEFI Beijing Signage subsidiary
    Comparative analysis of international currency exchange for providers and buyers
    Profitability improvement of the payment delay process (providers, customers)
    Competition analysis and financial benchmarking

  • Sonepar Groupe (VDS) - Intern as assistant of the VDS subsidiary manager

    2006 - 2006 May 2006 – August 2006 (4 months)
    Critical analysis of the Internet web site
    Merchandising of their different point of sale
    Creation of an internal communication campaign

Formations

Réseau