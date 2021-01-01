Maxime PALLAIN

Tradition (UK) Limited
- Interest Rate Option Broker on Euro desk
2009 - 2010London
(Intern the first 6 month)
Clear Channel
- Intern as Financial Auditor in Beijing
Boulogne Billancourt2007 - 2007Public Company; CCU; Broadcast Media industry
June 2007 – August 2007 (3 months)
Financial analysis for the DEFI Beijing Signage subsidiary
Comparative analysis of international currency exchange for providers and buyers
Profitability improvement of the payment delay process (providers, customers)
Competition analysis and financial benchmarking
Sonepar Groupe (VDS)
- Intern as assistant of the VDS subsidiary manager
2006 - 2006May 2006 – August 2006 (4 months)
Critical analysis of the Internet web site
Merchandising of their different point of sale
Creation of an internal communication campaign
Formations
EAE Business School (Escuela Administración Empresas) (Barcelona)