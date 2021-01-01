Maxime PROUVOST

Most organizations are facing major transformation challenges due to market, technological, social or political factors.

In an ever-changing World, ensuring an active alignment between Strategy and Operations is a driver of competitive advantage.

Avertim is a uniquely positioned Management Consulting Group that assists you in defining and implementing solutions for effective alignment between Business, Technology and Management. We bring our clients' ideas and projects to life through a profound understanding of strategic business benefits, and then accelerate their performance with a pragmatic ‘doing’ mindset and approach.



Avertim was founded in 2007 by Hervé Lefébure, former CEO Benelux and Spain of a global consulting company. Today, Avertim has grown to over a 100 senior consultants active in several European countries, advising clients on their major challenges.



Avertim is specialized in selected high-level services, across a diversified range of strategic sectors including Healthcare & Chemicals, Transports, Telecommunication & Media, Energy and Finance.



Service portfolio:

Business: BPM, Risk Management, Product /Service Management

Technology: R&D Management, IT Governance Organization & security, Engineering

Management: PMO & Portfolio Management, Project /Program Management, Change Management



For more information, please visit our website www.avertim.com



Specialties

Consulting, Project Management, PMO, BPM, Change, Business, Technology, Industries, Petrochemicals, Energy.



