Maxime PROUVOST

PARIS 8

En résumé

Most organizations are facing major transformation challenges due to market, technological, social or political factors.
In an ever-changing World, ensuring an active alignment between Strategy and Operations is a driver of competitive advantage.
Avertim is a uniquely positioned Management Consulting Group that assists you in defining and implementing solutions for effective alignment between Business, Technology and Management. We bring our clients' ideas and projects to life through a profound understanding of strategic business benefits, and then accelerate their performance with a pragmatic ‘doing’ mindset and approach.

Avertim was founded in 2007 by Hervé Lefébure, former CEO Benelux and Spain of a global consulting company. Today, Avertim has grown to over a 100 senior consultants active in several European countries, advising clients on their major challenges.

Avertim is specialized in selected high-level services, across a diversified range of strategic sectors including Healthcare & Chemicals, Transports, Telecommunication & Media, Energy and Finance.

Service portfolio:
Business: BPM, Risk Management, Product /Service Management
Technology: R&D Management, IT Governance Organization & security, Engineering
Management: PMO & Portfolio Management, Project /Program Management, Change Management

For more information, please visit our website www.avertim.com

Specialties
Consulting, Project Management, PMO, BPM, Change, Business, Technology, Industries, Petrochemicals, Energy.

  • Avertim - Director

    PARIS 8 2018 - maintenant

  • Avertim - Senior Solution Manager

    PARIS 8 2010 - 2018

  • Blue Acacia - Chef de projets

    2008 - 2008 8 mois, Paris (France)
    - Analyse de besoins clients et recommandations fonctionnelles et techniques
    - Rédaction de documents projets (Cahier des charges, zonings, cinématiques, maquettes)
    - Suivi de production (plannings, réunions client, tests et recettage)
    - Formation client à l’utilisation de l’interface d’administration
    - Sensibilisation du client à l’accessibilité web et au référencement

  • Siemens SAS - Assistant Maîtrise d'ouvrage

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2007 8 mois, Paris (France)
    - Support pour l’implémentation du progiciel SAP (ERP) au sein de filiales.
    - Support pour la migration vers le nouveau logiciel de gestion de contenu - Internet et Intranet et l’accompagnement au changement
    - Maintenance et rationalisation de contenu des sites Internet et Intranet
    - Formation utilisateurs
    - Gestion du projet d’accessibilité du site Siemens.fr

  • Yazaki Europe Limited - Assistant Programme Manager

    Le Chesnay 2006 - 2006 2 mois, Coventry (UK)
    - Suivi du projet X250 (Jaguar sortie prévue en 2008)
    - Établissement des besoins clients, des plannings
    - Organisation de réunions
    - Actualisation de l’avancement du projet au sein de chaque département

  • New York Friars Club - Assistant Project Manager

    2005 - 2005 1 mois, New York (USA)
    - Suivi des comptes des membres, suivi du courrier
    - Coordination entre les différents départements

  • Maguin SAS - Assitant commercial

    2005 - 2005 1 mois, Charmes (France)
    - Stage découverte dans les différents départements de l'entreprise
    - Participation à une négociation avec un groupe Belge
    - Aide à l'assistance technique

