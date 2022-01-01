Menu

Med Amine NASSAH

ALGER

En résumé

Mes compétences :
FINANCENT

Entreprises

  • Ministère de la Prospective et des Statistiques - Statisticien

    2011 - 2013

  • Ministère des finances_Algerie - I.E en Stat

    2011 - maintenant

  • Moulins ''DHAHRA'' - Technicien supérieur en statistique

    2009 - 2010

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Statistique Et Economie Appliquée (ENSSEA Ex INPS) (Alger)

    Alger 2010 - 2013 Ingénieur d'Etat

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Statistique Et Economie Appliquée (ENSSEA Ex INPS) (Alger)

    Alger 2006 - 2009 Technicien supérieur

Réseau