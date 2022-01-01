Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Med Amine NASSAH
Ajouter
Med Amine NASSAH
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
FINANCENT
Entreprises
Ministère de la Prospective et des Statistiques
- Statisticien
2011 - 2013
Ministère des finances_Algerie
- I.E en Stat
2011 - maintenant
Moulins ''DHAHRA''
- Technicien supérieur en statistique
2009 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Statistique Et Economie Appliquée (ENSSEA Ex INPS) (Alger)
Alger
2010 - 2013
Ingénieur d'Etat
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Statistique Et Economie Appliquée (ENSSEA Ex INPS) (Alger)
Alger
2006 - 2009
Technicien supérieur
Réseau
Ali BENHACHELLAF
Chiheb KRIAA
Meriem GHEMARI
Peter SHINGLETON
Rufin ONGALE
Stephane COSSE