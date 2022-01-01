Menu

Méziane HASSANI

Bezons

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

If I had to remember one thing from my young experience is that very often, the most powerful weapon we can have in business is to listen actively people who are talking to you. It is quite possible that you need eachother and learn, even if no one of you thought that at the beginning.

I am currently listening for new challenges and I will be avaible from October 2016.

After 5 years learning about the responsabilities of a sales representative/sales engineer and following a training focused on business development, negotiation and complex selling, I am currently finishing my Master Degree as an apprentice at EMC France.

Mes compétences :
Open office & Microsoft office
CRM

Entreprises

  • EMC - Inside Sales

    Bezons 2014 - maintenant EMC is a global leader in enabling businesses and service providers to transform their operations and deliver information technology as a service (ITaaS). Fundamental to this transformation is cloud computing. Through innovative products and services, EMC accelerates the journey to cloud computing, helping IT departments to store, manage, protect and analyze their most valuable asset, the information, in a more agile, trusted and cost-efficient way.

    We work with organizations around the world, in every industry, in the public and private sectors, and of every size, from startups to the Fortune Global 500

    My missions (as a sales apprentice):
    Qualification and development of prospects portfolios
    Detection of business opportunities
    Making appointments and participation in business meetings
    Social Selling
    Animation of commercial events

  • Les Négociales - Candidat dans le cadre de l'école Novancia Business School

    2014 - 2014 Participation au concours national de négociation commerciale "Les Négociales" dans le cadre de mon Bachelor à Novancia.

    Parcours :
    Phase de qualification : 9ème sur plus de 200 candidats
    Phase finale : Quart de Finale.

  • JCDecaux - Apprenti Commercial

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2013 - 2014 Membre de l'équipe commerciale de la section Aéroports de Régions.

    Nous proposons une offre dynamique, riche en solutions, et digitalisée, dans 29 aéroports dont les cinq principaux aéroports français (hors Aéroports de Paris) que sont Nice, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse et Bordeaux.

    Cette offre est constituée de la façon suivante :
    - Une communication digitalisée
    - Des affichages classiques
    - Des affichages grands formats
    - De l'évènementiel et du serviciel

    Mes missions sont les suivantes :
    - Suivi et étude du processus de vente
    - Veille stratégique / prospection
    - Mise en place de propositions commerciales
    - Rendez-vous commerciaux

  • Effiliation - Chargé de développement commercial

    Paris 2012 - 2013
    Mission principale = Travail commercial consistant en un développement, optimisation et rentabilité d'un portefeuille client constitué d'annonceurs e-commerce.

    Travail d'équipe avec une directrice de clientèle et un trafic manager.

    Diverses missions supplémentaires effectuées autour de l'animation de programmes d'affiliation.

    Recrutement de partenaires
    Echanges constructifs fréquents avec les clients
    Mise en place de plans d'offres commerciales et diffusion des offres.

  • Effiliation - Chargé de développement commercial

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Travail effectué au sein d'une équipe commerciale constituée de 5 personnes, et sous la responsabilité directe d'un ingénieur commercial

    Vente de programmes marketing/communication à la performance pour une clientèle constituée de :
    - Annonceurs BtoC (Boutiques e-commerce) désireux de développer leur notoriété, base de données, et volumes de ventes sur internet
    - Annonceurs BtoB selon les mêmes objectifs

    Mise en avant de ma société auprès des annonceurs sur un travail de prospection.
    Animation de rendez-vous commerciaux
    Mise en place de propositions commerciales et négociation

    Traitement et gestion des demandes entrantes.

  • McDonald's Corporation - Equipier Polyvalent

    guyancourt 2011 - 2011 Préparation des plats et des sandwichs = Travail en cuisine
    Plonge et Entretien du restaurant
    Gestion des stocks

  • Metro Cash and Carry - Commercial

    Nanterre 2011 - 2011 Missions réalisées dans le cadre d'un stage

    Vente de la carte Metro auprès d'une clientèle constituée de commerçants non franchisés, située dans les département du 92, 95, 78 et 75.

    Prospection en "porte à porte" selon secteurs de vente.

  • Up&Net - Stagiaire Commercial

    2010 - 2010 - Missions réalisées dans le cadre d'un stage
    - Vente de solutions de paiements sur internet et de cartes cadeaux dématérialisées
    - Prospection
    - Développement de partenariats auprès de sites e-commerce

Formations

  • EURIDIS - Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Des Hautes Technologies

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Master Ingénierie d'affaires dans le domaine des hautes technologies

    Master en Alternance que je débuterai au 13 Octobre 2014.

    L’Ecole EURIDIS, créée il y a 20 ans est leader sur la formation au métier d'Ingénieur d'Affaires spécialisé dans la vente et négociation tout en offrant un cursus 100% en alternance.

    Objectifs du Master :
    Elaborer et mettre en œuvre des stratégies commerciales
    Animer des équipes de vente et de conduire des négociations complexes

  • Novancia CCIP (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Bachelor Responsable de développement Commercial

    Formation entièrement en alternance

    Etude de l'ensemble du cycle de vente et des nombreuses pratiques associées
    Négociations commerciales
    Réalisation de plans d'action commerciaux / plan d'actions opérationnels
    Business Développement à l'international
    Management d'équipe et Marketing en anglais
    Scoring financiers et étude de la création d'entreprise

  • Lycée Jacques Prevert

    Versailles 2010 - 2011 Vente

    Terminale Professionnelle Vente - Baccalauréat - Lycée proposant la formation en un an (formation se faisant initialement en 3 à 4 ans)

    Obtention du bac avec mention Très Bien

    Découverte du monde de l'entreprise
    Théorie et Pratique de la prospection commerciale de part l'ensemble de ses canaux (Phoning, Propsection terrain, E-mailing ...)
    Deux périodes de stages professionnalisantes

  • Lycée Louis Bascan

    Rambouillet 2007 - 2010

