Menu

Michael GRANGER-DONATI

Paris

En résumé

Www.michael-granger-donati.linoduba.ru

Mes compétences :
Adobe Premiere Pro
Coaching d'équipe
Communication interne
Rédaction de contenus
Rédaction web
Coaching individuel
Google analytics
Référencement internet
Community management
Microsoft Windows
Marketing
Gestion de la relation client
Google Adwords
Gestion de projet
Gestion des ressources humaines
Microsoft Excel
Négociation commerciale
Traduction
Microsoft Word
Gestion du stress
Communication
Microsoft PowerPoint
Adobe Premier
e-Business
Adobe

Entreprises

  • Ecole Internationale de Management de Paris (EIMP) - Etudiant en formation

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Actuellement en recherche de stage pour compléter ma formation auprès de l'EIMP

  • LionBridge (http://www.lionbridge.com/) - Assesseur

    2014 - 2015 Aix-en-Provence
    Tâches : - Améliorer la pertinence des moteurs de recherche.
    - Vérifier la qualité du référencement et des traductions.
    - S'assurer qu'il n'y ait pas de contenu "adulte'' à la portée d'enfants.

  • Auto-Entrepreneur - Création de sites internet - Projets personnels

    Cherbourg 2013 - 2014 Tâches : - Gestion d'une équipe de bénévoles

  • Gameo Consulting - Millenium - Content Creator, Community Manager

    2012 - 2012 2012: Rédacteur web, Créateur de contenu, Community Manager pour la Millenium Gaming House (www.millenium.org) – Marseille, France (2012)

    Millenium est reconnu internationalement comme étant une des plus grandes plateformes de pro-gaming français.
     Diablo III (http://www.millenium.org/diablo-3/)
     League of Legends (http://www.millenium.org/lol/)
    • Création de guides
    • Animation (Streaming sur http://fr.twitch.tv/)
    • Traductions de contrats et sous-titrage de videos, d’interview…

Formations

  • Université Aix Marseille

    Aix En Provence 2008 - 2012 Licence

    Licence en LEA - Communication :
    Langues - Communication interne - Marketing - Droit des contrats et Langue des affaires (FR-ENG).

Réseau