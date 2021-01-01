Retail
Michel DROST
Michel DROST
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
STRASBOURG
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.michel-drost.okyx.xyz
BCA Expertise Saint Omer
- Responsable d'agence
2009 - 2012
BCA Expertise Valenciennes
- Expert en Automobile
2003 - 2009
BCA Expertise Chalon Sur Saône
- Stagiaire Expert en Automobile
2002 - 2003
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre MARTIN
Céline DAGAS
Chrystelle CAGNONCLE
Edwige DELCROIX
Ivan ROCHE
Julie KLAEYLE
Nathalie DROST (MARTIN)
Nicolas DUGAND
Pascal GAUTRON
Vincenzo SCOLARI