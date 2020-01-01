Menu

Michel LISCH

  • International IT consultant : Systems, Networks and Office
  • freelance
METZ

En résumé

- IT Project Management and Mastery of Strategic Architectures
- Expert in all systems, networks and office environments
- Design, integration, consolidation and standardization of International IT infrastructure
- Mastering Microsoft environments and third party software
- Award of excellence from CIO, VP Microsoft Corp. and Energizer Battery Inc.
- More than 120 countries, all continents
- International humanitarian assistance

Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Direction de projet
Bureautique
Information Technology
Systèmes et réseaux
Organisation
Proactivité

Entreprises

    Informatique | 2013 - maintenant International IT Expertise : Infrastructure, Systems, Networks, Telecom and Office
    Humanitarian aid

  • ENERGIZER Holding (HQ) - (Energizer, Schick-Wilkinson, Playtex...) - IT Europe, Supervisor Infrastructures and Systems

    2000 - 2011 Superviseur Europe des infrastructures systèmes, réseaux et bureautiques et gestion de projets mondiaux :
    • Pilote de projets mondiaux (MOE) avec coordination d'équipes internationales
    • Étude, élaboration, intégration et centralisation de l'infrastructure européenne
    • Supervision des équipes techniques européennes
    • Fusion et intégration de l'infrastructure Schick-Wilkinson (Pfizer)
    • Négociation des contrats informatiques européens
    • Management et sous-traitance de l'environnement réseau (VPN, MPLS) et gestion des équipements réseaux internes
    • Externalisation des infrastructures bureautiques incluant MS-Exchange et SharePoint
    • Virtualisation de serveurs et migration CITRIX vers Hyper-V
    • Environnement tous systèmes et réseaux (Gros et moyens systèmes, Office), SAP et SharePoint...
    • Plusieurs centaines de serveurs, milliers de PC et périphériques

  • RALSTON ENERGY SYSTEMS (HQ) - (Ucar, Mazda, Wonder, Saft) - European System and Network Manager

    1993 - 2000 • Superviseur IT de 23 sites européens
    • Supervision et implémentation des sites. incluant les câblages, réseaux, systèmes, salles ordinateur, environnements bureautiques…
    • Définition des standards matériels et logiciels pour l'Europe
    • Environnement SharePoint, backoffice et SAP
    • 100 serveurs et 1500 PC

  • CIPEL Holding (HQ) - (Groupe Bouygues -Tapie) - Responsable Infrastructure Informatique France

    1987 - 1993 • Responsable technique des 12 sites français
    • Environnement IBM, gros et moyens systèmes

  • OLIDA-CABY (HQ), ITEP - Analyste d'exploitation, responsable Bureau technique

    1985 - 1986 • Développement, standardisation, contrôle et automatisation des opérations pour le compte d'entreprises High Tech (Aérospatiale, Dassault et Défense Nationale)
    • Gestion Système, recommandations et installations des logiciels de production

  • ATLAS COPCO (HQ) - (Leader mondial de l'air comprimé) - Analyste d'exploitation et Administrateur de Bases de données

    1978 - 1985 • Responsable technique du service exploitation sur gros systèmes et administration des bases de données

  • ESD, BERTHIER-SAVECO (HQ) - (Euromarché, Viniprix...) - Mainframe Host Systems

    1976 - 1978 IBM Host Frame systems.

Formations

  • Etudes/Formation

    Paris 1974 - 1974 De 1974 à 2011 :
    • Applied Psychology - Paris VIII and St Charles Prague Universities
    • Economic and social studies
    • Management, organization and projects management
    • IT training: Systems, Networks, Office, Databases (Microsoft, IBM, HP, DIGITAL, CISCO...)
    • Etc...

