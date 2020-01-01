Michel LISCH

- IT Project Management and Mastery of Strategic Architectures

- Expert in all systems, networks and office environments

- Design, integration, consolidation and standardization of International IT infrastructure

- Mastering Microsoft environments and third party software

- Award of excellence from CIO, VP Microsoft Corp. and Energizer Battery Inc.

- More than 120 countries, all continents

- International humanitarian assistance



Mes compétences :

Management opérationnel

Direction de projet

Bureautique

Information Technology

Systèmes et réseaux

Organisation

Proactivité