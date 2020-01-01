Michel LISCH

- IT Project Management and Mastery of Strategic Architectures
- Expert in all systems, networks and office environments
- Design, integration, consolidation and standardization of International IT infrastructure
- Mastering Microsoft environments and third party software
- Award of excellence from CIO, VP Microsoft Corp. and Energizer Battery Inc.
- More than 120 countries, all continents
- International humanitarian assistance
Mes compétences :
Management opérationnel
Direction de projet
Bureautique
Information Technology
Systèmes et réseaux
Organisation
Proactivité