Michele BOWEN

-
Celebrate! Event Designs
- Managing Principal
maintenant
-
Celebrate! Event Designs
- Founder/Managing Principal
1992 - maintenant
Celebrate! Event Designs Services:
Event Planning & Coordination for Every Occasion You Want to Make SPECIAL!
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Michele is also a non-denominational minister and can perform weddings nationwide and baptism, funeral and commitment services internationally.
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
We offer FULL SERVICE EVENT DESIGN & CO-ORDINATION
by building a team for each event and Synergistically oordinating the skills of independent contractors, quality
service organizations, talented artisans, reliable vendors and
generous volunteers.
Each client’s event is unique! Team members are individually selected to meet each client’s specific requirements
- We’ll plan, manage & execute the entire event
- Provide customized services on an “as needed” basis or
- Be available to co-ordinate the “day of”
Celebrate! Services
* Site Selection and Layout
- Choosing just the right venue for the event to
YOUR specifications
* Event Promotion
- Identifying and co-ordinating internet, print,
radio and TV advertising
- Press releases, newsletter articles, scripts etc.
- Proactivity with the media and getting
maximum “ink”
- Creation and production of signage, banners, flyers, posters etc.
- Design and procurement of saleable items e.g.
T-shirts, “memorabilia” and give-away items
An Event Coordinator provides you PEACE OF MIND
* Budget
- determining and prioritizing budget items and
expenditure guidelines
- ongoing budget management and reporting
- post-event reconciliations
* Procuring Funding
- through sponsorships, partnerships & donations
- with vendors, participants & venues to ensure
a “win-win” working relationship for all parties
* Maximization of Revenue and Profits
- through alliances who will share event costs
- creative use of available resources
- identification of traditional and non-tradition
income sources
- diligent expense control
An Event Coordinator Can SAVE You Money and
S-t-r-e-t-c-h-e-s Your Budget!
* Participant and Vendor Management
- finding ‘common ground’ with participants and
vendors to bring benefit to all
- sales of booth space to vendors (if applicable)
- working with local merchants to ensure
maximum benefit, cooperation and promotion
* Identify & Schedule Entertainment
- assess needs for entertainment and
hire or recruit appropriate entertainment
An Event Coordinator saves you PRECIOUS TIME!
* Site Logistics
- co-ordinate permits, applications, create maps,
programs, guides etc.
* Co-ordination of vendors of production and
audio/visual services
* Co-ordination of Refuse, Utilities and Maintenance Services
* Volunteers
- recruitment, management and scheduling of
volunteers to oversee key event functions
Our goal is to make your event FUN & RELAXING!
-
Celebrate! Event Designs
- Founder/Managing Principal
1992 - maintenant
Celebrate! Event Designs Services:
Event Planning & Coordination for Every Occasion You Want to Make SPECIAL!
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Michele is also a non-denominational minister and can perform weddings nationwide and baptism, funeral and commitment services internationally.
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
We offer FULL SERVICE EVENT DESIGN & CO-ORDINATION
by building a team for each event and Synergistically oordinating the skills of independent contractors, quality
service organizations, talented artisans, reliable vendors and
generous volunteers.
Each client’s event is unique! Team members are individually selected to meet each client’s specific requirements
● We’ll plan, manage & execute the entire event
● Provide customized services on an “as needed” basis or
● Be available to co-ordinate the “day of”
Celebrate! Services
* Site Selection and Layout
- Choosing just the right venue for the event to
YOUR specifications
* Event Promotion
- Identifying and co-ordinating internet, print,
radio and TV advertising
- Press releases, newsletter articles, scripts etc.
- Proactivity with the media and getting
maximum “ink”
- Creation and production of signage, banners,
flyers, posters etc.
- Design and procurement of saleable items
e.g. T-shirts, “memorabilia” and give-away
items
An Event Coordinator provides you PEACE OF MIND
* Budget
- determining and prioritizing budget items and
expenditure guidelines
- ongoing budget management and reporting
- post-event reconciliations
*Procuring Funding
- through sponsorships, partnerships &
donations
- with vendors, participants & venues to ensure
a “win-win” working relationship for all parties
*Maximization of Revenue and Profits
- through alliances who will share event costs
- creative use of available resources
- identification of traditional and non-tradition
income sources
- diligent expense control
An Event Coordinator Can SAVE You Money and
S-t-r-e-t-c-h-e-s Your Budget!
* Participant and Vendor Management
- finding ‘common ground’ with participants and
vendors to bring benefit to all
- sales of booth space to vendors (if applicable)
- working with local merchants to ensure
maximum benefit, cooperation and promotion
* Identify & Schedule Entertainment
- assess needs for entertainment and
hire or recruit appropriate entertainment
An Event Coordinator saves you PRECIOUS TIME!
* Site Logistics
- co-ordinate permits, applications, create maps,
programs, guides etc.
* Co-ordination of vendors of production and
audio/visual services
* Co-ordination of Refuse, Utilities and
Maintenance Services
* Volunteers
- recruitment, management and scheduling of
volunteers to oversee key event functions
Our goal is to make your event FUN and RELAXING!
-
Celebrate! Event Designs
- Founder/Managing Principal
1992 - maintenant
Celebrate! Event Designs Services:
Event Planning & Coordination for Every Occasion You Want to Make SPECIAL!
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Michele is also a non-denominational minister and can perform weddings nationwide and baptism, funeral and commitment services internationally.
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
We offer FULL SERVICE EVENT DESIGN & CO-ORDINATION
by building a team for each event and Synergistically oordinating the skills of independent contractors, quality
service organizations, talented artisans, reliable vendors and
generous volunteers.
Each client’s event is unique! Team members are individually selected to meet each client’s specific requirements
● We’ll plan, manage & execute the entire event
● Provide customized services on an “as needed” basis or
● Be available to co-ordinate the “day of”
Celebrate! Services
* Site Selection and Layout
- Choosing just the right venue for the event to
YOUR specifications
* Event Promotion
- Identifying and co-ordinating internet, print,
radio and TV advertising
- Press releases, newsletter articles, scripts etc.
- Proactivity with the media and getting
maximum “ink”
- Creation and production of signage, banners,
flyers, posters etc.
- Design and procurement of saleable items
e.g. T-shirts, “memorabilia” and give-away
items
An Event Coordinator provides you PEACE OF MIND
* Budget
- determining and prioritizing budget items and
expenditure guidelines
- ongoing budget management and reporting
- post-event reconciliations
*Procuring Funding
- through sponsorships, partnerships &
donations
- with vendors, participants & venues to ensure
a “win-win” working relationship for all parties
*Maximization of Revenue and Profits
- through alliances who will share event costs
- creative use of available resources
- identification of traditional and non-tradition
income sources
- diligent expense control
An Event Coordinator Can SAVE You Money and
S-t-r-e-t-c-h-e-s Your Budget!
* Participant and Vendor Management
- finding ‘common ground’ with participants and
vendors to bring benefit to all
- sales of booth space to vendors (if applicable)
- working with local merchants to ensure
maximum benefit, cooperation and promotion
* Identify & Schedule Entertainment
- assess needs for entertainment and
hire or recruit appropriate entertainment
An Event Coordinator saves you PRECIOUS TIME!
* Site Logistics
- co-ordinate permits, applications, create maps,
programs, guides etc.
* Co-ordination of vendors of production and
audio/visual services
* Co-ordination of Refuse, Utilities and
Maintenance Services
* Volunteers
- recruitment, management and scheduling of
volunteers to oversee key event functions
Our goal is to make your event FUN and RELAXING!