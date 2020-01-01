Retail
Mickaël CABRAL
Mickaël CABRAL
MONT SAINT AIGNAN
Www.mickaël-cabral.18sexy.be
Entreprises
CLEMESSY MAINE NORMANDIE
- Apprenti
2013 - maintenant
Stage de 3 mois en Indonesie sur un projet CARGILL
Laboratoire GPM
- Stagiaire
2013 - 2013
1 mois de stage d'initiation à la recherche sur les transistors HEMT
CLEMESSY MAINE NORAMNDIE
- Apprenti Ingénieur Projet
2011 - maintenant
Formations
EI CESI ROUEN
Rouen
2011 - maintenant
Ingénieur généraliste
Réseau
Frédéric LE GOFF