Mickael LARRAT
Mickael LARRAT
AIRE SUR ADOUR
Entreprises
McLaren
- Senior Engineer - Powertrain Development
2013 - maintenant
Cosworth
- Performance engineer
2010 - 2013
F1 team
PSA
- Calibration Team Leader
2010 - 2010
Hybrid project
Delphi Diesel Systems
- Application Team Leader
2007 - 2010
Tata project management from scratch to production
Formations
Lycée Jean Dupuy
Tarbes
maintenant
Cranfield University (Bedford)
Bedford
2010 - 2011
MSc
Motorsport Engineering and Management
IFP School (Rueil Malmaison)
Rueil Malmaison
2005 - 2006
MSc
Fuel, Engine Engineering
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Pétrole Et Moteurs
Rueil Malmaison
2005 - 2006
MOT
IC Engine and Fuel
Université Orléans
Orleans
2004 - 2005
Energy, Fluid and Environment
ESEM - Polytech'Orléans
Orleans
2002 - 2005
MEng
Vehicle and Energy System - Mechanical, Arerodynamics, Powertrain, Automotive Engineering