Mickael LAUER

-
Texas Instruments
- Global Account Manager
Villeneuve-Loubet
2012 - maintenant
-
Texas Instruments
- Design Engineer
Villeneuve-Loubet
2010 - 2010
Design engineer in Power Design Services
*Working with a team of 6 high experienced Design Engineers (up to 10 years)
*Deep dive into some switched mode power supply topologies, mainly non-isolated
*Design power boards according to specific customer requirements (high bandwidth, high efficiency…)
*Cover the complete design process for Step down and Boost converter :
1. Calculation
2. Simulation with Mathcad
3. Hardware implementation (Component selection and soldering the solution)
4. Testing and build report for customer
*Write an application note “High Input Voltage + Low Output voltage = High efficiency? YES WE CAN! (Weblink:soon )
-
Texas Instruments Germany GmbH
- Customer Service Representative (Part of the European Graduate Program-EGP)
2010 - 2010
Responsible for interfacing with customers prior to and/or after sale. Develops and maintains positive customer relations and coordinates with various functions within the company to ensure customer requests are handled appropriately and in a timely manner
Post-sale description:
- Resolving production scheduling, shipping or invoicing problems
- Determining validity of warranty claims and scheduling repair resources;
- Changing production and shipping schedules
- Recognizing add-on business opportunities
Special Software tool used:
- SAP
Deeper understanding in :
- Different logistic programs (EDI-JIT, Consignment…)
- Quoting process (Business marketing)
- Finance & Control functions
- Interaction between functions (Customer service, local support, planning and quoting)
- Distribution and EMSI model understanding
- Current logistic and supply chain model in Europe and Future trends
-
Texas Instruments Germany GmbH
- EMEA Power Telecom Marketing (Part of the European Graduate Program-EGP)
2010 - 2010
Part of the last assignment in the European Graduate Program (EGP) within TI.
Responsible for directing the development of company market requirements for specific product(s) or product line(s).
Responsible for providing support for the research and analysis of the company's markets, competition and product mix.
Main activities:
-Deep dive into Telecom Power design
-Understand the particular Telecom customer requirements (high power density, high efficiency…)
-Develop detailed board level view of power needs for specific customer
-Develop high level and interactive customer mapping tool - information synthesis and knowledge building
-Support to specific Telecom power RFQ/RFI
-
Texas Instruments
- Graduate, European Graduate Program (EGP)
Villeneuve-Loubet
2010 - 2010
Following the European Graduate Program (EGP) within Texas Instruments.
Weblink: http://www.ti.com/europe/docs/empl/tiegradp.htm
The program is a strong opportunity to benefit from tailored training for professional and personal development. It combines business experience, training modules, mentoring and social entrepreneurship to help graduate to achieve his full potential.
I am exposed to different businesses within TI and rotate through a number of challenging, project-oriented assignments, at least one of which will be abroad. Assignment in Texas Instruments Deutschland (Freising) in:
*Power Design Services
*Business Operation
*EMEA Telecom Business Marketing
-
Texas Instruments France
- Key Account Manager
Villeneuve-Loubet
2010 - 2012
* Responsible for all client communications, conflict resolution, and compliance on client deliverables and revenue
* Reviews all major deliverables (i.e. strategic brief, function spec, tech spec, etc.) to ensure quality standards and client expectations are met.
*Ensures that client issues are dealt with in an efficient manner
* Owns the contract and contract renewals for new work for an existing client.
* Works closely with the project team in order to maintain a continuous knowledge of project status in order to identify potential issues and/or opportunities within or related to the project.
* Ensures that all processes and procedures are completed, quality standards are met, and that projects are profitable.
* Aware and in pursuit of opportunities for account growth and new business
* Communicates the client's goals and represent the client's interests to the team.
* Provides regular two-way communication between the client and team, to provide strong team representation and set proper client expectations.
* Understanding of company capabilities and service, and effectively communicates all offerings to the client.
* Reports regular input on all account activity, including status and call reports on a weekly basis.
-
Texas Instruments
- Business Analyst
Villeneuve-Loubet
2009 - 2009
Support for defining and implementing growth strategies of the Mobile Consumer Business Line
Strategic marketing
Support to product marketing
Support to business development
Support to business line management
Working on OMAP™ product (application processor): market analysis (competition, roadmap, business opportunities and challenges)
Understanding of technical requirements, support for new products definitions, analysis of potential implications on the strategies
Follow-up on market trends, customers (OEMs, ODMs, third party, operators…) and competitive landscape
Targeted market : PMP, PND, eBooks and Gaming
-
3 Roam
- Database Administrator
Mougins
2008 - 2008
Establishment of a classification for Electrical components used for high speed WLS MicrowaveRouter®
Architecture and implementation of a MySQL database
Setup on Microsoft 2008 Server, access rights management
-
Telecom Valley
- Project leader
2008 - 2008
The Challenge Jeunes Pousses is organized by Telecom Valley a professional association promoting the innovation and business development in Information Technology, Health and Eco technologies.
The Challenge Jeunes Pousses is a business creation competition providing :
*Training and mentoring to develop and refine your business plan
*Advice on protecting your intellectual property
*Training on preparing a funding pitch
*Exposure to potential investors
The competition looks to find creative and realistic environmentally focused business ideas
*A clear innovative product.
*The opportunity, timing, strategy to capture it, and benefits over competitors.
*A scalable business, not just serving a very local area.
*How barriers to entry can be overcome and placed in the way of others.
*The resources needed and a strategy to provide these.
*The team, why the opportunity is right for them and additional skills needed.
*The major risks and investment required.
Our project was to create business around an electric candle.
We won the contest until the final and acquired a 2500euro budget to develop the idea.
We have also create and secure a logo and name of "Candilight".
Acting in a team of 6 people in was in charge of:
*Coordination
*Project representation
*Partners and customer relationship
*Technology intelligence
*Build market study and associated business plan
-
Saint Gobain CREE (Centre de Recherche et d'Etude Europeen)
- Laboratory technician
2007 - 2007
*Validation Test for a new geometry of Diesel Particle Filter for automotive
*Efficiency measurement
*Improve laboratory measurement process