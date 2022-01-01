Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mickael MANGARD
Ajouter
Mickael MANGARD
ANTIBES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ALTAÏR SURETE ELECTRONIQUE
- Co Gérant
2012 - maintenant
CEZZAM
- Chef de projet
1997 - 2011
Formations
IUP Génie Électrique Et Informatique Industrielle
Amiens
1995 - 1996
Licence
INSET (Saint Quentin)
Saint Quentin
1993 - 1995
IUT
Lycée Lamarck
Albert
1992 - 1993
BAC F3