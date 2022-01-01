Retail
Mike COUTEAU
NOUMÉA
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Vaneurop Ltd
- Chargé d'affaire
2012 - maintenant
Confort du Falé
- Responsable achat
2004 - 2011
Négociations et achats lors des divers salons professionnels internationaux du meuble, Brésil, Malaisie, Vietnam, Indonésie, Chine...etc
Formations
Ecole Eurexia
Nice
1997 - 2000
BTS
COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL
Réseau
Alain LATGE
Christine ALLEMAND
Axima Concept (Courbevoie)
Coralie DUJARDIN
Emilie BRANCHARD
Franck COUTEAU
Hyacinthe SAKSAK
Michel CHEVRIOT
Thierry PAMBRUN
Xavier QUILLIOT
